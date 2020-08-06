Queen Elizabeth May Have to 'Reconsider' Royal Family's Future Amid Financial Crisis

Splash News
Whatever Queen Elizabeth's plans were for the royal family in the future, she might have to rethink them. According to a royal expert, the Queen may be making new plans for the royals thanks to the current financial crisis, because the monarchy may not bounce back as quickly from the loss of profits they've suffered during this time -- especially because of the lack of tourism.
Uh oh.
-
The loss of revenue to the royals could cause a major change in how much money goes to the royals themselves.
In an excerpt from the book The Queen's True Worth author David McClure wrote that although some places the family uses for that revenue are open again, they can't make up for what they lost while they were closed.
"In the short term the coronavirus crisis will directly eat into the money going into the Royal Family," McClure wrote, via Express. "This applies particularly to things like visitor admissions to Buckingham Palace but to also Windsor Castle and some of the other palaces. Even though some of the royal palaces have been opened up, they have really been hurt by the closure and loss of revenue."
-
The duchys will suffer next year, too.
-
-
This means the royals will likely have to make changes to cut costs.
-
In any event, the Queen has a job to do.
-
-
She definitely won't let her people down.
Share this Story