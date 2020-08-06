Queen Elizabeth May Have to 'Reconsider' Royal Family's Future Amid Financial Crisis

The loss of revenue to the royals could cause a major change in how much money goes to the royals themselves.

In an excerpt from the book The Queen's True Worth author David McClure wrote that although some places the family uses for that revenue are open again, they can't make up for what they lost while they were closed.

"In the short term the coronavirus crisis will directly eat into the money going into the Royal Family," McClure wrote, via Express. "This applies particularly to things like visitor admissions to Buckingham Palace but to also Windsor Castle and some of the other palaces. Even though some of the royal palaces have been opened up, they have really been hurt by the closure and loss of revenue."