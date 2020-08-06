Queen Elizabeth May Have to 'Reconsider' Royal Family's Future Amid Financial Crisis

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth
Splash News

Whatever Queen Elizabeth's plans were for the royal family in the future, she might have to rethink them. According to a royal expert, the Queen may be making new plans for the royals thanks to the current financial crisis, because the monarchy may not bounce back as quickly from the loss of profits they've suffered during this time -- especially because of the lack of tourism.

Uh oh. 

  • The loss of revenue to the royals could cause a major change in how much money goes to the royals themselves. 

    In an excerpt from the book The Queen's True Worth author David McClure wrote that although some places the family uses for that revenue are open again, they can't make up for what they lost while they were closed. 

    "In the short term the coronavirus crisis will directly eat into the money going into the Royal Family," McClure wrote, via Express. "This applies particularly to things like visitor admissions to Buckingham Palace but to also Windsor Castle and some of the other palaces. Even though some of the royal palaces have been opened up, they have really been hurt by the closure and loss of revenue."

    • Advertisement

  • The duchys will suffer next year, too. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    The Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall -- the sources of Elizabeth's income and Prince Charles' income -- have suffered, and at this point, McClure says it's not clear how long they'll be feeling the impact of this crisis.

    "The monarchy is certainly going to have less money coming in for the medium term but in the long-term that is more of an open question," he said. 

  • This means the royals will likely have to make changes to cut costs. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    The easiest way to do that? According to McClure, that's changing how they "connect," with people, potentially opting for virtual meetings rather than traveling and incurring expenses for that. 

    "Maybe the Royal Family will use Zoom and video links more than in the past," he said. "This would also allow them to reduce their carbon footprint as they may not be flying as much. Overall it is going to be difficult as the Royal Family has to be seen to believed." 

    It's definitely going to be interesting to see how this plays out ... 

  • In any event, the Queen has a job to do. 

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla
    Splash News

    And a lot of ground to cover inside her budget, whatever that ends up being.

    "The Queen is head of state not just of Britain but also of 15 other states," McClure added. "The Royal Family do have to travel so it is going to be a tricky balancing act to see how in the long-term they respond to the coronavirus crisis."

    If anyone can handle a challenge like this, it's Queen Elizabeth.

  • She definitely won't let her people down. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    Even if that means scaling back for awhile. 

    But given how good she's gotten at Zoom chats while working from home, even if that ends up being how the majority of her royal engagements go for a while, she'll still kill it. She's become a total pro. 

    Besides, in person or on video, she's still Queen Elizabeth. Can't top that. 

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement