Anna Duggar's Makeover Raises Questions If She's Leaving Josh

We've seen a lot of change in the Duggar family over the years, and now, it seems like it's Anna Duggar's turn to switch things up. Some people have noticed Anna may have a makeover underway, because her look has changed a lot since the earlier days on Counting On ... and is it possible that could mean that she might be gearing up to make other changes in her life, too?
-
Recently, Anna's look has gotten a lot more polished.
As Soap Dirt pointed out, her hair has gotten lighter and sleeker (highlights, possibly? Maybe a smoothing treatment?). The site also mentioned that she's been talking about an eyelash product she's been using, and it looks like she's been getting a lot more sleep lately -- but now that her daughter, Maryella, is hitting that eight month mark, that sounds about right.
Either way, this mama looks good.
-
The Anna we know now is a lot different than the one we first met on 19 Kids & Counting.
Back then, we just knew Anna as the young woman that Josh Duggar was courting (and then planning to marry), but she was quickly and seamlessly welcomed into the family. Soon, she was the mother of the first Duggar grandchildren, and it's hard to imagine the family without her in it.
Still, the young woman in this picture is so different from the wife and mother we know (and love) today.
-
-
We've noticed a big change in Anna over the last couple of years.
Something about her has seemed so much more confident. Even as her outer appearance has changed and evolved as she has (like what has happened with many of the other women in the Duggar family). She also seems to have an inner glow.
Maybe she just has more time to take care of herself these days, both inside and out. If that's the case, we couldn't be happier for her. She deserves it!
-
But does this mean Anna's getting ready to make a break for it?
We know that some Duggar fans have been hoping Anna would eventually leave Josh after his many scandals, and maybe the changes she's made could be a sign of her making preparations to strike out on her own.
Changing up her hair, makeup, and clothes doesn't seem to be evidence enough to prove that, though. We'll just have to wait and see.
-
-
Anna should know that she looks awesome -- and that people are noticing.
She's obviously Wonder Woman, keeping that household of six kids running -- we have to admire her for that. And somehow, she always looks so put together at the same time. She gets all the props from us for that.
The rest is up to her. After all, it's her life ... no matter what other people think she should do. Makeover or no makeover, Anna should be thrilled that people are loving her look.
Share this Story