Jana Duggar Trolls Herself With Epic Post on Being Single

Oh, you think it's funny/weird/interesting/whatever that Jana Duggar is still single at 30? Newsflash: She does, too! Despite 30 years old hardly being "old" when it comes to settling down, in Duggarland, it kind of is. So, naturally, Jana -- the only older Duggar child who isn't married -- gets a lot of question. A new Instagram posts shows how Jana really feels about being single, though.
On Thursday, Jana posted this gem:
The caption? None needed. All she included was the megaphone emoji.
Clearly, Jana doesn't have too many issues with being single when most of the older kids -- who are younger than her -- have gotten hitched. In fact, it looks like she likes it and we could not be more here for that. We see you, Jana. We see you.
Need we even say it?
Jana's living it up these days.
Not long before her recent post about being single, she shared a shot of her in front of a pool, which appeared to be in front of a beach, while holding everyone's favorite summer accessory -- a coconut. The cute post got many people wondering many things -- mainly, where was Jana? Who was she with? And where did she get those sculpted guns?
A lot of Jana's posts have been inciting questions and theories recently.
For instance, in addition to people wondering where Jana was, there was a fan theory that she took a solo trip in order to get away from Jim Bob and Michelle.
Jana was also recently spotted wearing what appeared to be pants in a post her brother Jedediah shared on Instagram. Fans took it as a sure sign she was the next to rebel.
Back to Jana's single status, though.
Obviously, it's not an issue she ever shies away from. In addition to posting her recent cheeky photo, Jana recently spoke out about her relationship status.
In July, Jana told Us Weekly that she's "not that worried" about her single status, adding: "Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I'm just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path."
Yasss.
Single, married, engaged -- who cares what Jana is!
The important thing is that she's happy and takes everything in stride.
While the rest of the world -- and her parents -- may be wondering when Jana is going to settle down, Jana is out living her life, going on mystery vacations, and posting funny things to Instagram. Sounds like she's doing just fine to us. Keep on keepin' on, Jana.
