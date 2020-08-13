11 Times Kate Middleton Matched Outfits With Sister Pippa Middleton

Image: Splash News; Splash News



Splash News; Splash News There's often an unspoken bond between sisters, and Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton definitely have that bond. Not only are they super close and great friends -- even as adults -- but they have a lot of common interests, especially when it comes to their taste in fashion. There's a reason why Kate and Pippa have ended up in matching outfits so much over the years. After all, they both have a very similar sense of style. While many of us would think of the Duchess of Cambridge as the trendsetter, there's been more than one occasion where Pippa was the first to wear a certain item and seemed to have inspired her sister to later try it out as well.

Though they often share tastes in color-palette, silhouette, and fashion designers, there are some big differences when it comes to each sister's sense of style. After all, they're not clones of each other -- although they do look very similar. Pippa Middleton has the luxury of being royal-adjacent but not actually royal, so she gets all the perks of being famous while also not being penned in by ancient dress code protocols.

That gives Pippa the freedom to take more fashion risks than Kate can. Pippa can wear low-cut dresses, short skirts, and casual outfits in ways that the future Queen just can't. But for all the ways that their fashion sets them apart, there are plenty of ways it also brings them together.

We rounded up 11 times that Kate and Pippa were style twins in everything from their hats to their shoes.