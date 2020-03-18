Joy-Anna Duggar Is 'Still Waiting' for Her Rainbow Baby in Cuddly Update With Gideon

We have to be honest here. The last time Joy-Anna Duggar shared a pregnancy update and baby bump photo on Instagram, we thought for sure it was going to be the last time we saw her before giving birth to her baby girl. Alas, though, Joy-Anna is still pregnant, but luckily she has the perfect way to prepare for her sweet rainbow baby.
On Wednesday, Joy-Anna shared a new photo on social media.
And while it didn't feature her adorable bump, it did feature something adorable: Gideon!
Alongside a photo of her and sweet son snuggling, Joy-Anna wrote: "Yes ... we’re still waiting for this baby girl‘s arrival! Meanwhile, enjoying all of the extra snuggles from Gid."
Hey, if there's any way to while away the time when you're waiting for a baby, cuddling with a cute toddler is a great way to go.
Last week, Joy posted photo of her bump.
And there's no denying it: She's in the home stretch! She's also in the midst of the waiting game, which is something every pregnant woman knows all too well.
"How are we only a couple of weeks away from meeting our baby girl?!?" Joy wrote alongside the photo. "We couldn’t be more excited! Being patient is hard, but I’m trying to cherish these last days with just the 3 of us!"
As Duggar fans know, this pregnancy is extra-special for Joy and Austin.
While they're soaking up time with Gideon, Joy and Austin are still mourning Joy's stillbirth that happened in June of 2019. On the one-year anniversary of baby Annabell's passing this year, Joy posted a touching tribute to her.
On Instagram, she wrote:
"One year without her.
It’s been a year since we found out that we lost Annabell. I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward, and so fearful of having to deliver her. It hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but when I do look back I am so thankful for how far we’ve come ... how God has given us more joy, peace, & healing than I ever thought we would have again."
Understandably, Joy-Anna has been incredibly grateful throughout this pregnancy.
Back in April, when she shared her sonogram on social media, it was apparent how thrilled Joy-Anna was with how everything was progressing.
"Sweet Baby Girl... we love you more than you know!" she wrote next to the photo. "Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!! SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy."
Awww.
In early June, Joy shared she was 30 weeks, so not much longer to go!
While of course, every baby is special, this rainbow baby will be extra special for Joy and Austin after everything they've been through. Here's hoping Joy rests up these last few weeks (days?) and squeezes in as many snuggles with Gideon as possible. Life with two kids is sure to be wild, but we're confident Joy will love every minute of it.
