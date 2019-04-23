Molly Roloff Makes a Rare Social Media Appearance in New Photo

Even though a lot of the Roloff family can be found all over social media and on Little People, Big World, there are certain members who have chosen to live their lives out of the spotlight altogether -- including Molly Roloff. But even though Matt and Amy's daughter likes to avoid living publicly, Molly was recently spotted on Instagram in a rare photo, and it's so good to have an update.
Audrey and Jeremy went to visit Molly over the weekend.
Audrey Roloff took to Instagram to show off photos from their family's visit to Spokane, Washington, where Molly and her husband, Joel Silvius, live -- and it looks like they had a really good time. (Audrey's kids, Bode and Ember, included, of course!
"Had the best time hanging with aunt Molly and Uncle Joel this weekend and exploring Spokane! Grateful for long life-giving days spent outside and warm summer nights accompanied by drinks and the best conversation," Audrey wrote. "We are so blessed by our time with these two and by their hospitality. We are always inspired by their perspectives on things and the way they live so in the moment."
Amy seems to be so happy to see Jeremy and Molly reunited.
We know she must miss her daughter so much now that they don't live in the same state and can't see each other as often. (That must make the times they do get to see each other that much sweeter.) They've always seemed very close -- even if Molly doesn't want to be a part of that show -- and there's nothing that can change that!
We know this mom and daughter duo must be so ready to see each other again!
It's not often that we see Molly -- she usually only makes it out to Roloff Farm for holidays.
In fact, one of her most recent sightings was for Christmas in 2019. Otherwise, she pretty much stays off the grid and we only see what she's up to in cases like this, when she goes to visit her family or when her family goes to visit her, because her Instagram account is private.
It's good to see that she and the hubs are happy and doing well -- and that she's getting in plenty of fun quality time with her brother and sister-in-law!
Now, Audrey and Jeremy are off to continue their camping trip.
As it turns out, Spokane was just one of their stops on their road trip in a camper. They've made their way to Sandpoint, and then they said they were on their way to Montana. (That's a pretty full schedule, especially with two little ones.)
If anyone could pull it off, it's definitely these two adventurers.
Here's hoping this family can get together again soon.
If all else fails, the holiday season will be here before we know it, and we know we'll probably see some Roloff get-togethers happening around that time. But who knows? Maybe Tori and Zach will end up going to visit Molly and Joel even sooner than that. Maybe something is already in the works!
Fingers crossed for a family reunion and lots of pics.
