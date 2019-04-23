Molly Roloff Makes a Rare Social Media Appearance in New Photo

Audrey Roloff took to Instagram to show off photos from their family's visit to Spokane, Washington, where Molly and her husband, Joel Silvius, live -- and it looks like they had a really good time. (Audrey's kids, Bode and Ember, included, of course!

"Had the best time hanging with aunt Molly and Uncle Joel this weekend and exploring Spokane! Grateful for long life-giving days spent outside and warm summer nights accompanied by drinks and the best conversation," Audrey wrote. "We are so blessed by our time with these two and by their hospitality. We are always inspired by their perspectives on things and the way they live so in the moment."