The Queen Thinks Will & Kate Are 'Perfect' to Succeed Her Due to Lack of 'Scandal'

Sure, they're intelligent, kind and seemingly down-to-earth, but that's not necessarily the reason Queen Elizabeth is excited that, eventually, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be taking over as King and Queen of England. In fact, the monarch's approval and affinity for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is something much more simple than that.
In a nutshell: Will and Kate are drama-free.
And the queen is into that. Given the fact that many other members of the royal family have drama and/or controversies surrounding them, Queen Elizabeth loves the fact that William and Kate are generally low-key.
"Queen Elizabeth finds it refreshing that there’s never any drama or scandal surrounding Kate and William," a source told Us Weekly recently. "In her eyes, they’re the perfect suitors for the position."
Even though they're not next in line, the queen is already giving William and Kate monarch-type duties.
"[The queen] adores Kate," the insider continued, adding that she's "already relegating royal duties" to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, including taking over some of her patronages and appearances.
The queen has been having William and Kate visit "hospitals and organizations and [meet] with influential power players," the insider said.
Crazily enough, William and Kate are being tasked with more things than Prince Charles!
Even though Prince Charles will become king once Queen Elizabeth steps down, it's Will and Kate who are being given the most responsibilities right now.
While the queen is "obviously" including Prince Charles in everything, William and Kate are "already liaising directly with royal aides and are becoming more involved in government duties," the insider revealed before adding: "Kate and William have been handed more new responsibilities than Charles."
When William and Kate take over, things will change.
Evidently, the Cambridges want to make "subtle changes to the monarchy" when it's their turn to reign.
"Their main goal is to become more relatable to the public," the insider noted. “"They definitely won’t abolish traditions or anything like that, although some will become more relaxed, like the dress code and showing affection in public. They’ll continue being advocates for mental health, which in previous generations is a topic that was rarely discussed."
All in all, sounds like the duke and duchess are ready to rule.
And clearly Queen Elizabeth thinks so -- which, in turn, should make Prince Charles confident William and Kate will do a great job when it's their turn.
We hate the idea of Queen Elizabeth stepping down, and we're excited for Prince Charles to have a go, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't waiting with bated breath for King William and Queen Kate.
