Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Finally Buy a Home in California & It Rivals Kensington Palace

Not too shabby! Despite everyone being under the impression that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still living at Tyler Perry's swanky Beverly Hills mansion, turns out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Santa Barbara in July without many people knowing. From the sound of things -- and going off of who their neighbors are -- Harry and Meghan's new home is puh-retty fancy.
The couple purchased a home in Montecito, an uber-fancy part of Santa Barbara.
The cost of the house was reportedly a cool $14.65 million -- no biggie. The Sussexes purchased the home from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin, who originally bought it in 2009 for $25.3 million (yikes!).
Although neither Harry nor Meghan's name appears on grant deeds for the property, super sleuths discovered that the home was sold to a trust that has the same mailing address as Meghan's longtime business manager.
Here's what's been reported on the interior of the home so far:
The home boasts a total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, according to Us Weekly. Built in 2003, it's a Mediterranean-style mansion that's situated on 7.4 acres of land on a -- naturally -- private, gated street.
In addition to having a detached guesthouse with two bedrooms and bathrooms (shout out to Doria Ragland!), the home has a library, home theater, gym, and wet and dry saunas, as well as a game room and arcade.
As far as the outside of the home goes?
Uh, let's just say little Archie is going to have a seriously amazing space that rivals Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' sprawling grounds at Amner Hall.
Us Weekly also reported that the Sussexes' new home has a full-size tennis court, a lap-lane swimming pool, built-in play set for kids, and "various shrubbery including rose gardens and olive trees."
Sounds nice.
Harry and Meghan have some pretty high-profile neighbors, too.
In the past few years, Montecito has become somewhat of a hotspot for celebrities who want a place out of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles -- but who don't want to go too far. At some point or another, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, Yolanda Hadid, and Rob Lowe have all owned homes in the area, and Oprah has a home -- named "The Promise Land" -- there right now.
It may not be a palace, but it's dang-near close.
And more than that, it's a place of their own. According to Page Six, a royal insider said that Harry and Meghan bought the home "themselves" and are not "houseguests of Oprah or anyone else." (As if being a houseguest of Oprah's is a bad thing.)
"This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK," the source added. "This is the first home either of them has ever owned."
And a nice house it is.
