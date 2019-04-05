Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Finally Buy a Home in California & It Rivals Kensington Palace

The cost of the house was reportedly a cool $14.65 million -- no biggie. The Sussexes purchased the home from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin, who originally bought it in 2009 for $25.3 million (yikes!).

Although neither Harry nor Meghan's name appears on grant deeds for the property, super sleuths discovered that the home was sold to a trust that has the same mailing address as Meghan's longtime business manager.