Inside Joy-Anna Duggar's Nursery for Her Rainbow Baby



joy4site/Instagram It's been a long journey for Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, but the time has finally come for the Counting On stars to welcome their rainbow baby into their family. It definitely hasn't been easy since they found out that they lost their baby last year when Joy was 20 weeks pregnant. (It was absolutely heartbreaking they found out at an ultrasound appointment where they were supposed to learn if their baby was a boy or a girl.) But less than a year later, they were able to get pregnant again, and we couldn't be happier for them.

Earlier this year, Joy and Austin announced that they were expecting again -- another girl, just like the baby they had lost -- and that they'd be making their son, Gideon, a big brother. As they explained on their YouTube channel, their pregnancy did get off to a bit of a difficult start, but after some monitoring, Joy thankfully found out that there was a healthy, viable baby in there -- and the fun of planning their life as a family of four finally begun, along with their nursery decorating.

In their new home, Joy planned for Gideon and his new little sister to share a room once the baby moves out of her parents' bedroom, and he seems pretty excited to have a roommate. And with the help of her sisters, Joy has created an adorable nursery for her new baby and Gideon to grow up in.

Here's everything to know about Joy's rainbow baby nursery. If she wasn't already a professional house flipper, we'd think she should do this for a living!