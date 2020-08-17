Inside Joy-Anna Duggar's Nursery for Her Rainbow Baby

It's been a long journey for Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, but the time has finally come for the Counting On stars to welcome their rainbow baby into their family. It definitely hasn't been easy since they found out that they lost their baby last year when Joy was 20 weeks pregnant. (It was absolutely heartbreaking they found out at an ultrasound appointment where they were supposed to learn if their baby was a boy or a girl.) But less than a year later, they were able to get pregnant again, and we couldn't be happier for them.
Earlier this year, Joy and Austin announced that they were expecting again -- another girl, just like the baby they had lost -- and that they'd be making their son, Gideon, a big brother. As they explained on their YouTube channel, their pregnancy did get off to a bit of a difficult start, but after some monitoring, Joy thankfully found out that there was a healthy, viable baby in there -- and the fun of planning their life as a family of four finally begun, along with their nursery decorating.
In their new home, Joy planned for Gideon and his new little sister to share a room once the baby moves out of her parents' bedroom, and he seems pretty excited to have a roommate. And with the help of her sisters, Joy has created an adorable nursery for her new baby and Gideon to grow up in.
Here's everything to know about Joy's rainbow baby nursery. If she wasn't already a professional house flipper, we'd think she should do this for a living!
An Upgrade
To prepare Gideon to share the nursery, he got a sweet upgrade: a toddler bed! Though he'd been using his converted crib as a bed, Austin's grandmother bought him a bed of his own so his little sister can use the crib. He was so excited that he had a brand new place to sleep. Those big brother perks came early!
The Future Nursery
When Joy and Austin shared their home tour earlier this year, they showed off Gideon's room, but little did we know that this room would soon become the nursery that he'd share with his future little sis! They started out with a clean slate, which is always nice -- what better to work with than a blank canvas when creating something new for her kids to enjoy together?
-
Decor Help From Her Sisters
When it came to decorating and putting together the nursery, Joy called in the big guns: Her sisters. We already know that Jana is the decor pro in the Duggar fam, so her being there to help was a given, and Jessa was there to lend a hand, too. They brought a car loaded with nursery decor to Joy's house, ready to go -- these are the kind of sisters we all need!
-
Moving Out
Before the real fun could begin, the Duggar sisters cleared the room -- and that meant hauling out old mattresses, converting Gideon's old bed back a crib, and cleaning out the room. This definitely isn't the fun part of any decorating experience, but fortunately, there were three of them. It seems to have gone by pretty fast, and it meant Joy got quality time with her big sisters.
Statement Piece
Jessa Duggar proudly brought in one of her favorite pieces of wall art that she picked out for the nursery: this picture of a bull. Given Joy's farmhouse theme she has going through most of her house, this seemed like the perfect choice -- and cows are something baby girls and boys can all enjoy. (Who doesn't love cows?). This is so cute, and got a great reaction out of Joy.
Help From Gideon
As the decorating was underway, Gideon got in on the action! He decided to help his aunts and mom out in decorating, which was sweet, since after all, it's his room, too. At his age, kids want to be involved in everything. Gideon's always been the kind of kid who likes to be part of the action to begin with, and it seemed like everyone was patient having him around.
The Rug
Jessa brought this rug she'd seen used in nurseries online to Joy's house, knowing that it wasn't exactly what she'd had in mind. But even though it wasn't part of her original vision, Joy ended up loving it -- which is great, because this rug is the perfect pop of color in an otherwise neutral nursery.
It really pulls everything together!
Rearranging the Furniture
Next, they had a bit of reimagining to do. The furniture in the current arrangement wasn't going to work, so they ended up rotating the way everything was set up in the room. This was easy to do between Jessa and Jana, and their combined strength. (Gideon cheering them on is too cute!). By the end, they all seemed happy with the results.
The Crib
The area where Joy's baby girl's crib ended up is so bright and airy. Not only did the bull picture end up being such a beautiful focal point over the crib, but the plant really added a pop of green, too. The greens and browns ended up complementing each other really well, but we've always known that these ladies know what they're talking about when it comes to home decor.
Gideon's Nook
Gideon's corner continues the green theme -- including a little bit of what this rough and tumble little boy loves, too. The pictures of the construction vehicles above his brand new toddler bed are just too adorable, though we definitely have our doubts about whether or not those toys and books are going to stay on that shelf for too long!
The Changing Table
Joy-Anna put a changing pad on top of the baby's dresser. It is a genius space saver, and the drawers will come in handy for everything Joy could need while changing her kiddos' diapers. Plus, it looks cute and goes with everything else in the nursery so well. Everything in the room came together so perfectly, and we have to give Joy major props for that.
The Bookshelf
The bookshelf in the nursery is a nice one -- and easy for Gideon and the new baby to share. It has have plenty of room for books on the top as well as space for toys on the bottom, which has to be a major space saver for Joy. This will make for easy clean-up that even Gideon can help with at the end of play time.
Meeting Space
This little corner of the nursery is a sweet one. It's not only where Gideon keeps his toolbox -- although that's pretty cute, itself -- but it's also home to the tiniest table and chairs. We can only imagine that once Gideon's little sister gets old enough to sit with him, the two of them can hang out here, having meetings about kid things, and coloring.
A Fluffy Friend
Considering Joy's love of horses -- and how often she and her family go horseback riding at Austin's family's camp -- it's a given that the animals will be a part of Joy's kids' lives, too. So why not start this little lady early with a horse stuffed animal of her own? It's super cute, and even though she won't be able to play with it right away, what kid wouldn't love it?
Changing Table Centerpiece
We've seen this round mirror in so many nurseries on Pinterest, and for good reason. It's a pretty, basic piece that goes with everything, so it's a perfect choice. Not only is it a great decor option, but it will undoubtedly end up being a lifesaver, because sometimes, the perfect thing to distract a crying baby is to show her the baby in the mirror.