20 Times Kate Middleton Wore Local Designers on Her Global Tours

Splash News The "Kate Middleton Effect" is so real -- especially in the fashion world. Because so many people look up to her, they always want to wear what she's seen wearing. She has a lot of power to help boost the economy of not just Britain, but countries all over the world. It seems that the Duchess of Cambridge understands this power, because Kate frequently wears local designers when she goes on international royal tours. That way, when customers want to replicate her look, they're buying local and boosting the economy of the place the princess is visiting. She's done this on almost every tour she's been on since she became an official working royal in 2011. It's just one small way she can help give back.

Kate's given back in this way to her home country to the tune of millions of dollars. According to Business Insider, she brought $205 million into the British economy in 2015, and her kids have helped bring millions in as well. On a smaller scale, Kate has helped do the same for India, Pakistan, Australia, Canada, and Sweden and the many other places she's visited as the future Queen.

Even if she's just visiting a country for a few days, it's immensely helpful to the local economy when the Kate Middleton dons a local fashion designer. Fashion houses have seen their websites crash as a result of how many people suddenly become interested in their clothes after Kate sports a particular brand.

She doesn't exclusively wear foreign designers on her trips, but she does seem to be making a conscious effort to support them in any way she can — and "the Kate Effect" is a great way to do so. Here are 20 times she wore a local brand to the place she visited.