22 of Kate Middleton's Most Daring Fashion Choices to Date

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews As Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is the future Queen of England, and as such, she's always under pressure to make the royal family look good. She's expected to make the right choices, say the right things, support the right causes, and, of course, wear the right clothes. For the most part, she nails it, but Kate is still human -- she has her own personality and preferences -- and, well, she didn't grow up royalty, so royal protocol may not always make sense to her. While she's pretty well-known for making conservative fashion look chic, she does sometimes push the envelope.

From the time she was newly engaged and just a budding royal, to now being the mother of some of the most famous children in the world, Kate has been serving all sorts of looks. We've seen her in everything from sequined gowns to buttoned-up skirt suits, and she almost always looks flawless.

That said, Kate Middleton's fashion portfolio is anything but predictable. While she always maintains style decorum, the princess has certainly made a few bold and even daring fashion choices. (Well, daring for the royals that is). Finding new and fresh outfits to wear to the countless meetings, events, and occasions that Kate attends each year as a senior member of the royal family definitely must be a challenge. She probably has to dress for far more public appearances than most Hollywood celebrities, and everything she wears is expected to be perfectly appropriate for the occasion. Sounds a little boring if you ask us, so we totally get why every once in a while Kate steps out in something unexpected.

Check out some of her most daring looks below.