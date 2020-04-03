Joe & Kendra Duggar Called Out For Not Putting a Life Jacket on Baby Addison

Water safety is no joke, and posting a photo without practicing it on social media is a surefire way to get called out -- just ask Kendra Duggar. After sharing a picture of their family out on the water on Instagram, Kendra and Joe were slammed for not putting a life jacket on their baby daughter, Addison Duggar, which is definitely surprising. We'd think that since they both come from such huge families, they'd know all about being safe by now!
Earlier this week, the couple shared photos from their day on the lake.
They went out on the lake with both of their kids, Addison and Garrett, along with some of Kendra's family members, and it seemed like they had a blast. Kendra even came equipped with a basket of toys to keep nine month old Addison busy on the boat -- smart!
But even though plenty of commenters remarked on how cute the kiddos were, there was something that happened to stand out to them more.
Commenters wanted to know where Addison's life jacket was.
Anytime a child is near water -- especially a kid as small as Addison is -- a life jacket is definitely in order. Something terrible can happen in a split second, and parents are only human. A life jacket can make the difference between life and death, and no one wants to see any mom or dad have to go through the unthinkable.
It's good to see that Garrett was wearing his life jacket, though.
The lake day was to celebrate Kendra's 22nd birthday.
Hard to believe that Kendra's only 22 and already a mom of two, but she wears it so well -- and is it just us, or is there ever a moment this lady isn't smiling? She looked beautiful on her birthday, and it seems like she had a blast.
We're so glad she had a good lake day, and that in the end, everyone was safe ... even though we wish more life jackets had been on board.
Hopefully, Kendra is reading those comments.
Like we said, we'd really hate to see something happen to any kid out there, including Joe and Kendra's adorable little ones. Maybe people pointing out the missing life jacket will really make her think twice next time she's out on the water, and make sure she keeps Addison as safe as possible.
Swim classes as early as she can wouldn't hurt either, especially if they plan to make their lake trips a regular thing.
Water safety is so important.
As far as we can tell, Kendra is an amazing mom, and we know that she'd want to keep her kids safe. She's young and she's still learning, and as much as it must suck to have everyone share their opinions in her Instagram comments, sometimes, they're offering up something useful.
Some fans want the best for her kids, and this is one of those times. We just want everyone to be happy and safe!
