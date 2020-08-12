Harry & Meghan Might Be More Involved in Spilling Royal Secrets Than We Thought

Splash News
Now that the book spilling all the behind the scenes details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit is finally here, we're getting a little bit of truth about how involved the Sussexes may have been in its creation. In the book, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand actually revealed that Harry and Meghan may have helped out with Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, at least a little ... which means they've totally dished on some royal secret here.
Our minds are blown.
-
From the start, the Sussexes' rep has maintained that Meghan and Harry haven't been involved.
-
In the authors' section of the book, though, Scobie and Durand are singing a different tune.
-
-
Sources have been doubting that Meghan and Harry weren't involved, anyway.
-
If we do ever find out definitively that Meghan and Harry were involved, it could be explosive.
-
-
We'll admit this is making us all the more interested in reading Finding Freedom, though.
Share this Story