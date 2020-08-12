Harry & Meghan Might Be More Involved in Spilling Royal Secrets Than We Thought

Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Now that the book spilling all the behind the scenes details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit is finally here, we're getting a little bit of truth about how involved the Sussexes may have been in its creation. In the book, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand actually revealed that Harry and Meghan may have helped out with Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, at least a little ... which means they've totally dished on some royal secret here.

Our minds are blown.

  • From the start, the Sussexes' rep has maintained that Meghan and Harry haven't been involved. 

    The book shares a lot of personal details about all things Meghan and Harry -- their relationship from the time they dated, their life together as a couple, leaving royal life ... it's stuff that they'd probably never choose to share themselves, and most of the info comes from "insiders" and "sources" who filled the authors (well known royal correspondents) in.

    "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," they said in a statement last year.

  • In the authors' section of the book, though, Scobie and Durand are singing a different tune. 

    Via Mirror, they wrote: 

    "We have spoken with close friends of Harry and Meghan, royal aides and palace staff (past and present), the charities and organizations they have built long-lasting relationships with and, when appropriate, the couple themselves.

    In many instances, we have granted sources anonymity to allow freedom to candidly provide direct quotes without their names being attributed (either due to the sensitivity of roles or to protect careers)."

    "When appropriate, the couple themselves"? What?! 

  • Sources have been doubting that Meghan and Harry weren't involved, anyway. 

    "It’s fair to say there is a great deal of skepticism over the involvement of the book’s two primary subjects," an insider told Mirror. "It’s sadly hard to imagine a world where this won’t do lasting damage to many of the personal relationships explored in this very one sided account."

    Fair enough. After all, Scobie has worked closely with Meghan and Harry; it makes sense that he'd portray them positively -- especially if he was working directly with them on this. 

  • If we do ever find out definitively that Meghan and Harry were involved, it could be explosive. 

    If we thought the relationship between these two and the relationship with the rest of the royals was bad now, hoo boy -- it could get so much worse.

    After all, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the crew have always been all about keeping up appearances and keeping personal matters private, and that's exactly the opposite of what this book is doing.

  • We'll admit this is making us all the more interested in reading Finding Freedom, though.

    The book is in stores now, so if anyone needs a summer read and is dying to know what Meghan and Harry may have had to say about the last few years of their lives themselves ... it's out. 

    We just hope they're prepared for the full wrath of the royals, if it comes down to that. Things could end up getting even uglier when Harry's fam reads some of the things that have been written in this book about them.

