Harry & Meghan Might Be More Involved in Spilling Royal Secrets Than We Thought

The book shares a lot of personal details about all things Meghan and Harry -- their relationship from the time they dated, their life together as a couple, leaving royal life ... it's stuff that they'd probably never choose to share themselves, and most of the info comes from "insiders" and "sources" who filled the authors (well known royal correspondents) in.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," they said in a statement last year.

