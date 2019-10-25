Harry & Meghan Take a Dig at Will & Kate Using In-Home 'Staff' to Care for Their Kids

Splash News
Ouch! Despite Prince William and Kate Middleton coming off as down-to-earth parents to most, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have felt that way. According to the new biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, Harry and Meghan never wanted to raise Archie in the same fashion as the Cambridges.
-
Apparently, Meghan and Harry weren't super impressed with how William and Kate run their house.
As many know, the Cambridges employ Norland nanny Maria Borrallo, who both looks after George, Charlotte, and Louis, and lives with them in Kensington Palace.
"Harry and Meghan had agreed that they didn't want their home filled with staff," royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their book. "Harry had seen that situation at William's home and didn't want the same for his family."
-
The Sussexes wanted to keep things a little more intimate.
"He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house," Scobie and Durand claim in their book. "Cozy and private."
Sounds nice. However! In the beginning, Harry and Meghan did employ a night nurse to help with middle-of-the-night wakings. The night nurse was fired on day two though, due to "unprofessional" behavior.
-
-
In the end, Harry and Meghan did wind up with help.
... Just not help that stayed the night. After they fired the night nurse they hired, they tried another, but just couldn't shake the weird feeling of having someone with Archie in the middle of the night. "Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly," Finding Freedom claims.
All of this said, they reportedly did have a nanny who worked during the week and went home at night.
-
It's also worth noting that, while William and Kate have a nanny, they also have strayed from royal protocol.
In addition to eschewing a nanny in the beginning with Prince George -- and opting to stay with Kate Middleton's parents instead -- Kate and William only employ one nanny. For many, obviously, this is more than enough, but apparently in the royal family, this is far from traditional.
"Compared to previous generations, raising royal children now does not come with fleets of nannies," etiquette expert William Hanson previously told the Daily Mail.
-
-
At the end of the day, no one can fault Harry and Meghan for doing what they feel is best for their family.
Whether it's not having help live in their home with them, or heck, up and leaving the royal family altogether, they're doing what works for them.
That said, what's good for them may not be good for everyone else -- particularly the future King and Queen Consort of England, who have more responsibilities and obligations than most people will ever know.
Share this Story