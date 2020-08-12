Meghan Markle Endured 'Staged Kidnapping' Training Before Joining the Royal Family

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle
Splash News

There's a lot that Meghan Markle had to learn before becoming a part of the royal family, but this definitely isn't what we had in mind. It seems Meghan had to practice being kidnapped so she knew what to do just in case it happened before she and Prince Harry officially tied the knot.

Uh, that sounds terrifying, if not practical. 

  • Meghan was apparently trained through a staged kidnapping. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Details of Meghan and Harry's personal life that were included in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, are everywhere this week, and that includes this tidbit, which is a pretty wild one.

    According to the authors, Meghan was taken to the British Army's Special Air Service headquarters and taught all about kidnappings, terrorist attacks, and hostage situations. She was fully prepped on what to do if someone ever attempted to abduct her.

    • Advertisement

  • Meghan went through the whole process, from being "kidnapped" to being "saved."

    Meghan Markle
    ALPR/AdMedia/Splash News

    Scobie and Durand wrote, via Insider

    "Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled into the back of a car by a 'terrorist,' taken to a different location, and then 'saved' by officers using fake guns. During the mock kidnapping, Meghan was even taught to develop a relationship with the enemy. She was also instructed on how to drive a car while in pursuit."

    That sounds like it might have been a little too real.

  • The training was reportedly a lot for Meghan to take in. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Not that anyone can blame her for that -- it would be a lot for anyone to take in. In fact, a source close to her told the authors that even though she was glad she had the training and was prepared for those situations if they happened, it had been an "extremely tense and scary experience."

    Yup, we can definitely see that. Hopefully, Harry was able to prepare her for it! 

  • Meghan got her training earlier than normal, too. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Kate Middleton was able to hold off on doing this same type of training until after she had married Prince William, but Meghan was required to go through it early, because of the absolute frenzy that happened when people found out she was dating Harry. Waiting until after the wedding would have been too late, and she needed to be kept safe ... especially since they'd received "an unusually high number of threats" in the meantime.

  • So far, it seems like the training worked.

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    After all, as far as we can tell, Meghan's never been kidnapped -- at least, no attempts have been made public, anyway, and none were successful. 

    Hopefully, she and Harry are staying safe in the US, and she'll be able to use the skills she learned for the rest of her life. We'd hate to think anything like that would ever happen to her (or Archie), but it's good to know that she's prepared.

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement