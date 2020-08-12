Pippa Middleton Reportedly Didn't Want Meghan Markle at Her Wedding

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews
Splash News

It's been three years since Pippa Middleton married James Matthews, but we're still getting dirt about her big day -- and this time, it includes Meghan Markle. Rumor has it that Pippa didn't want to invite Meghan because she was worried that her being there would take the attention away from her ... and of course, as the bride, that was the absolute last thing she wanted.

  • Pippa and her mom, Carole, were hesitant to invite Meghan. 

    Pippa Middleton, James Matthews
    Splash News

    In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, they wrote that all the press that surrounded Meghan and Prince Harry wasn't something they wanted following their guests into Pippa's wedding.

    "The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton's vows on May 20, 2017," the authors wrote, according to Us Weekly. "Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress's presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event."

    • Advertisement

  • Ultimately, Meghan didn't even end up going to Pippa's wedding.

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    In the end, Harry went to the ceremony without her and then left, driving an hour back to Kensington Palace to pick her up for the reception, which they did attend together. It's never been revealed why Meghan skipped one and not the other, but hopefully, Pippa Middleton did end up having the wedding of her dreams without anything distracting from her special day.

  • For what it's worth, Pippa was invited to Meghan's wedding. 

    Pippa Middleton, James Matthews
    Splash News

    Then again, they're family. (Related by marriage, but still family.) Pippa's sister, Kate Middleton (of course), is married to Meghan's husband's brother, so it's not surprising at all that they'd be at a big event like this, royal wedding and all. They'd have to have at least been polite enough with each other to keep up appearances at events such as this.

  • We've definitely heard rumors in the past that they don't get along, though.

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Last year, a report in the Sun claimed that although Pippa and Meghan did have a lot in common, Pippa was "too savvy" to fall for Meghan's tricks, and after what she'd reportedly done to hurt Kate, there was no going back.

    "On paper Pippa and Meghan seem like a match made in heaven, as they are both good cooks, enjoy exercise and are wealthy moms with small baby sons," an insider told the newspaper last July. "Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century."

    Hmm ... 

  • As we understand it ... things in this fam are a mess right now.

    Pippa Middleton
    Splash News

    And with no real information from the royals themselves -- or their family members -- it's hard to say who's actually feuding with who and who's not. (This is why these people need a reality show!) But since that is never going to happen, we're just going to have to hang tight and see how the situation continues to unfold. Can everyone please just kiss and makeup? All this royal tension is killing us.

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement