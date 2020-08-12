Pippa Middleton Reportedly Didn't Want Meghan Markle at Her Wedding

In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, they wrote that all the press that surrounded Meghan and Prince Harry wasn't something they wanted following their guests into Pippa's wedding.

"The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton's vows on May 20, 2017," the authors wrote, according to Us Weekly. "Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress's presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event."

