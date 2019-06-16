Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Fired Baby Archie's 'Unprofessional' Night Nurse

Splash News
File this under: Weird. Also file this under: We want more info now. According to a new report that stems from -- where else? -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Meghan and Harry fired Archie's night nurse on the second day she was there -- and things didn't go all that well with the one who was hired after her either. Color us intrigued.
According to 'Finding Freedom,' Harry and Meghan axed the night nurse they hired right off the bat.
"Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim in their book.
What does this all mean, though? What did she do that was so unprofessional? And why did they feel "forced"? We have so many questions about this!
And evidently, the night nurse's replacement didn't have a great go either.
"The new parents went on to hire a second night nurse, who did a fine job, but because of the incident with the first nurse, neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly," Scobie and Durand state in the book. "After a few weeks, they decided to take on nights themselves and went without a night nurse entirely."
To be fair, how could any new parent have an easy time sleeping through the night when they just had a negative experience with someone who was hired to care for their baby in the middle of the night?
It's been reported on countless occasions that members of Meghan's staff have quit on her.
So ... perhaps this is Harry and Meghan's indirect way of getting the message out that it wasn't all people from their staff quitting -- some were a result of the couple firing them.
To be honest, if that's the case, we wouldn't really blame the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There are have been some truly nasty things said about how Meghan's staff thought of her -- including that they referred to her as the Duchess of Difficult and Me-Gain. If she or her friends want to right the rumors, so be it.
Although Archie's birth may have resulted in a few firings, there was a silver lining when it came to royal relationships.
Apparently, after the adorable Archie made his debut, things between the Cambridges and Sussexes got a little better -- unfortunately, it didn't last long.
"While the couples had been in a slightly better place after Archie's birth, relations fell apart again in January as the family negotiated Meghan and Harry's new roles," the book stated. "William, a Kensington Palace source explained, remained upset that private family matters were made public by the couple."
But back to the night nurse. It's really unfortunate that Meghan and Harry had a bad experience.
Not only were they both exhausted, but enlisting someone to help care for your child in the middle of the night is one of the most trusting things a person can do. To have that trust broken must have been seriously disorienting for the both of them.
Luckily, Harry and Meghan don't have to worry about who's watching Archie these days when they can't. It's been reported that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, is Archie's go-to sitter whenever the couple isn't around -- and really, can't have a much better sitter than grandma!
