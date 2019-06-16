Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Fired Baby Archie's 'Unprofessional' Night Nurse

According to 'Finding Freedom,' Harry and Meghan axed the night nurse they hired right off the bat.

"Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim in their book.



What does this all mean, though? What did she do that was so unprofessional? And why did they feel "forced"? We have so many questions about this!