New Details About Kate & Meghan's First Encounter Shine a Light on Their Royal 'Feud'

At this point, we're all well-aware of the fact that, despite initial (hopeful) reports, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were never best friends. But what was the deal with their relationship? Did they really not get along, like some of the gossip has suggested? A new report on Meghan and Kate's first encounter has been revealed recently, and evidently, it set the tone for the women's kinda weird relationship.

  • Apparently, Meghan and Kate's first meeting was a little awkward. 

    According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, the first time Meghan and Kate were introduced to each other was in January of 2017. Although there wasn't anything egregious that took place during their initial encounter, Meghan and Kate didn't take to each other like a couple of old friends right off the bat -- it was more of a surface-y type of meeting.

  • However, there may have been a reason for the awkwardness.

    Kate, in general, is pretty reserved. Finding Freedom claimed that Meghan's semi-chilly reception from the Duchess of Cambridge may have been due to Kate being "extremely guarded," according to Entertainment Tonight. That said, there is a bit of snark in regards to this in the book. 

    "[Kate] had seemingly not shown much interest in finding out who this woman was who had made her brother-in-law so happy," a line read. 

  • This isn't the first time it's been reported that Kate is very guarded. 

    At the end of May, an article came out about Kate in Tatler that painted her as being wildly private and measured -- for a reason. 

    "[Kate has] a ruthless survival streak," the piece noted. "She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen."

    (Kate, understandably, wasn't happy about the article and hit back with a statement.)

  • Despite being fairly formal, Meghan and Kate actually had a nice moment at the end of one of their first meetings. 

    kate middleton, meghan markle, prince harry, prince william
    Splash News

    Evidently, Meghan gave Kate a leather notebook as a belated birthday gift, and Kate reciprocated with a considerate gesture of her own.

    "The meeting ended with Kate letting Meghan know that she was always welcome to contact her if she needed anything," Scobie and Durand claim in their book. How nice!

  • Did Meghan and Kate ever forge a close bond?

    kate middleton, prince william, meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    Whether it was because Kate was guarded or because they simply didn't spend much time together, Scobie and Durand claimed the women remained pretty surface with each other. That said, the authors also noted that Meghan and Kate were "not at war with each other."

    "The truth was that Meghan and Kate just didn't know each other that well," Scobie and Durand wrote in their book. And TBH, we can think of far worse things than that.

