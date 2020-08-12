A Look Back at the Ups & Downs of Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox's Relationship

Image: Rudy Torres/Celebrity Monitor/Splash News



Rudy Torres/Celebrity Monitor/Splash News When it comes to celebrity couples, we're used to a lot of Hollywood love stories coming with so many ups and downs. (They can definitely be a serious emotional roller-coaster for the fans who have been invested in them!) And when it comes to the relationship between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green? Well, it's really hard to keep the timeline straight. Their love story goes all the way back to 2004, and now, more than 16 years later -- from the first time they met on the set of Hope & Faith -- a lot has gone down since then ... and things continue to change practically on a daily basis.

Not only have these two been engaged twice, but they were also in the process of getting a divorce ... until they weren't. And now, years after their initial divorce filing, and the 2019 filing where they attempted to call that divorce off, Megan and Brian are on the outs again -- with Megan even starting up a new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

It's enough to make our heads spin when we try to figure out exactly where they stand!

So much has happened in the time they've been together, least of all the births of their three children -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 -- and it's hard to say where the future will take them. Will they end up getting divorced for real this time and end up apart forever, or will they find their way back to each other again this time like they have in the past?

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, here's a primer on everything that's gone down between Megan and Brian over the years.