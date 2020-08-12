A Look Back at the Ups & Downs of Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox's Relationship

Rudy Torres/Celebrity Monitor/Splash News
When it comes to celebrity couples, we're used to a lot of Hollywood love stories coming with so many ups and downs. (They can definitely be a serious emotional roller-coaster for the fans who have been invested in them!) And when it comes to the relationship between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green? Well, it's really hard to keep the timeline straight. Their love story goes all the way back to 2004, and now, more than 16 years later -- from the first time they met on the set of Hope & Faith -- a lot has gone down since then ... and things continue to change practically on a daily basis.
Not only have these two been engaged twice, but they were also in the process of getting a divorce ... until they weren't. And now, years after their initial divorce filing, and the 2019 filing where they attempted to call that divorce off, Megan and Brian are on the outs again -- with Megan even starting up a new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
It's enough to make our heads spin when we try to figure out exactly where they stand!
So much has happened in the time they've been together, least of all the births of their three children -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 -- and it's hard to say where the future will take them. Will they end up getting divorced for real this time and end up apart forever, or will they find their way back to each other again this time like they have in the past?
Only time will tell, but in the meantime, here's a primer on everything that's gone down between Megan and Brian over the years.
-
2004: First Meeting1
Brian and Megan met for the first time in 2004 on the set of Hope & Faith, when she was 18 and he was 30. During a podcast appearance in 2009, Brian admitted that he was initially hesitant to date her because of how young she was. But she was persistent, and he eventually gave in when he realized how much he didn't want her to date anyone else.
-
2009: Calling Off Their Engagement2
After that fateful first meeting on set, Brian and Megan got engaged four years later, in 2008, after seeing each other on-and-off. But in 2009, they called their engagement off, with sources close to the couple telling People that they'd remained friends, and deciding not to move forward with their wedding plans had been a mutual decision.
-
-
June 2010: 'I Do'3
Their split didn't last long! Megan and Brian decided to make it official in 2010, when they tied the knot on June 24 in Hawaii. As People reported at the time, they got married at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, with their only witness being Brian's son, Kassius, who was 8 years old at the time.
Talk about an intimate, romantic setting!
-
September 2012: Hello, Noah4
Two years into their marriage, Megan and Brian officially started their family. On September 27, 2012, Noah Shannon Green was born, and Megan shared an announcement on her Facebook page.
"We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home, but I would like to release this myself before others do," she wrote. "I gave birth to our son Noah Shannon Green on September 27th. He is healthy, happy, and perfect."
-
-
February 2014: Welcoming Bodhi5