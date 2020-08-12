A Royal Peek Inside Nottingham Cottage Where Harry & Meghan Once Called Home

SplashNews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began married life at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Later, they moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, from where they embarked on multiple royal tours, had their first child, stepped down from their duties as working members of the royal family and moved to Los Angeles. (Whew! What a whirlwind!) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from Nottingham Cottage in spring 2019 in anticipation of the arrival of Archie, and now, "Nott Cott" as it's affectionately referred to, lies empty. Although details about their first home together have remained relatively hidden from the public, now that they are no longer living there, it's possible to get a glimpse inside.
Some images of both the grounds of Nottingham Cottage, as well as of the interior of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home, have surfaced on social media, and to be honest, it doesn't quite remind us of Harry and Meghan. But it does seem that they tried to personalize the space a bit with pops of color and some less formal furniture.
Overall, Nottingham Cottage what we would expect of a home in Kensington Palace. It's on the small side, but definitely has a more traditional design aesthetic -- which of course would be necessary in the event that any of the royals were interviewed in the residence or had to conduct official business there. In fact, Meghan and Harry actually gave their only official interview after they announced their engagement from Nottingham Cottage.
Check out some pictures from Nott Cott below.
Nottingham Namesake1
Interestingly, Nottingham Cottage's name comes from the former name of Kensington Palace. The original palace building on the Kensington grounds was at one time called Nottingham House. The property has been owned by the monarchy since William III purchased the original mansion in the late 17th century.
Fun Fact: Will & Kate Lived There, Too2
When Harry moved out of Nottingham Cottage in 2011, it was so newlyweds Prince William and Kate Middleton could move in and use the dwelling as their first marital home. The future king and queen lived there about two years, until they were expecting their first child and decided to split their time between the 22-room Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, and Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
'Snug' & Simple3
The 1,324-square-foot Nottingham Cottage has reportedly been described as "snug," but it's really more like average. The home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, and a dining room. Sounds to us like it's just about the right size for a newlywed couple: not too small, not too big, but with enough space to entertain.
Fun Fact: Harry's Home4
Long before Meghan and Harry got married, Harry lived alone at Nottingham Cottage. It was his bachelor pad between military stints until 2011. He moved out at that point, but returned in 2013, until he and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, ahead of the arrival of their first child, Archie Harrison.
Cozy But Formal5
Nottingham Cottage is formal enough to be appropriate for official royal business -- Meghan and Harry gave their first and only post-engagement interview inside the home -- but, it also looks cozy. Although the camera is pretty tight in on Meghan and Harry's faces throughout the interview, we can see traditional but comfy looking furniture, and even a homey potted plant in the background.
Fun Fact: Nice Neighbors6
While Meghan and Harry lived at Nottingham Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were their immediate neighbors. Before they married, Harry told the BBC that living so close to William and Kate allowed Meghan the opportunity to bond with them and their children. "Catherine has been absolutely ... She's been wonderful, amazing, as has William as well, you know, fantastic support," he said.
Palace Living ... Sort of7
The cottage is a part of Kensington Palace, but it's set off in a corner, separate from the main part of the palace. Its location on the grounds allows for a small garden surrounded by privacy shrubs, and it's rumored that at one point, Harry had a hammock installed in the yard. We can so picture him relaxing out back, swinging in the hammock.
'Grace & Favour'8
Nottingham Cottage is one of three "grace and favour" properties on the Kensington Palace grounds. It's been occupied by many members of the royal family -- including Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, and her husband who formerly served as the Queen's secretary -- as well as staff and employees of the royal family.
Fun Fact: Meghan & Harry's Engagement9
Prince Harry famously proposed to Meghan Markle while they were spending the evening together in Nottingham Cottage. The couple had prepared a roast chicken dinner (Meghan loves to cook) and Harry asked her to be his bride over their meal. "It was so sweet, and natural, and very romantic. He got on one knee," said Meghan in the BBC interview. "We were just roasting a chicken."
Kensington Palace10
Spread across the borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London, Kensington Palace, where Nott Cott is located, is one of the main royal residences and was the childhood home of Queen Victoria. Areas of the grounds, and certain buildings and rooms within the compound, are open to the public. There are a number of curated exhibits throughout the property, including an exhibit showcasing Princess Diana's most iconic fashion moments.
Cottage Chic11
The cottage's second sitting area is more casual and looks quite cozy. It's chic and upscale looking, but definitely has a more cottagey vibe. We love the addition of the simple table and chairs, and the pops of color. It looks like Meg decided to bring in a little of her home state of California to add some personality to the space.
Loft Living12
The cutest spot in Nottingham Cottage? The home has a small loft area above the staircase that looks incredibly cozy. It appears to have a bed, complete with lots of pillows, blankets, and an armchair -- and it has something of a farmhouse feel. There's whitewashed, natural wood paneled walls, and the area is framed with a number of rustic-looking antiques. We bet it's the perfect place for a good book and a cuppa.
Fun Fact: Too Tall13
Prince Harry and Prince William are both over 6 feet tall, and it's been said that Nottingham Cottage is so petite that when William lived there he had to constantly duck to avoid hitting his head on some of the ceilings. The loft area pictured above was likely one of them, but that isn't uncommon at all for loft spaces in smaller homes.
Royal Starter Home14
The adorable Nottingham Cottage seems to be the preferred bachelor pad and starter home of the Mountbatten-Windsor men, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, make it his home a couple decades down the line ... as long as he's OK with the ducking. It really is the perfect abode for a young royal or a newly married couple.
