A Royal Peek Inside Nottingham Cottage Where Harry & Meghan Once Called Home

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began married life at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Later, they moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, from where they embarked on multiple royal tours, had their first child, stepped down from their duties as working members of the royal family and moved to Los Angeles. (Whew! What a whirlwind!) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from Nottingham Cottage in spring 2019 in anticipation of the arrival of Archie, and now, "Nott Cott" as it's affectionately referred to, lies empty. Although details about their first home together have remained relatively hidden from the public, now that they are no longer living there, it's possible to get a glimpse inside.

Some images of both the grounds of Nottingham Cottage, as well as of the interior of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home, have surfaced on social media, and to be honest, it doesn't quite remind us of Harry and Meghan. But it does seem that they tried to personalize the space a bit with pops of color and some less formal furniture.

Overall, Nottingham Cottage what we would expect of a home in Kensington Palace. It's on the small side, but definitely has a more traditional design aesthetic -- which of course would be necessary in the event that any of the royals were interviewed in the residence or had to conduct official business there. In fact, Meghan and Harry actually gave their only official interview after they announced their engagement from Nottingham Cottage.

Check out some pictures from Nott Cott below.