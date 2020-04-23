Jinger Duggar Slammed After Attempting to Give Out Advice on 'Being Single'

Looks like Jinger Duggar is in trouble again -- and this time, it's because she's pretending to be an expert on something she may not actually have much experience in. On a recent episode on the podcast she and husband Jeremy Vuolo share, Jinger spoke about being single ... and some fans aren't thrilled about it, given that Jinger actually wasn't single for that long before getting married.
Jinger and Jeremy's August 5 episode was all about being single.
On their podcast, "The Hope We Hold," Jinger and Jeremy talked about that period of singleness before finding the person they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with, and on Instagram, Jinger promised that she'd be sharing "a bit of my journey."
We've seen her journey on Counting On, but we were intrigued ... and as it turned out, Jinger shared exactly what we expected.
Jinger admitted she got married later than she would have liked.
“Growing up, I thought I’d be ready to get married at 18,” Jinger said on the podcast, according to The Cheat Sheet. “Because I felt like I was more mature than I actually was. Looking back, I think I was a little naive.”
Ready to get married at 18? Yep, that's very young -- younger than any of her sisters have been when they tied the knot, that's for sure. And Jinger did still get married at a pretty young age. She and Jeremy wed when she was 23.
The negative comments rolled right on in.
People didn't think Jinger had the authority to weigh in on marriage or singleness -- after all, she and Jeremy have only been married for four years, and she wasn't single for very long before her quick courtship and engagement happened. She never lived on her own or was really out there on the dating scene -- it's not what her family believes in.
It makes sense that people believed that Jinger may not be the best person to speak on this topic ...
Still, Jinger obviously wanted to share what was in her heart on this topic.
Nobody was being forced to listen to this podcast, after all -- if it was something she wanted to listen to fans of the podcast, so be it.
The Duggars' lifestyle (and the way they date) is definitely different from the way many of us live, and many of us might find it hard to relate. But if this is the experience that's real to Jinger ... that's how it is for her.
Next time, though, they should have Jana on.
If anyone knows about how to be single, manage their expectations, and look good doing it, it's Jinger's older sister, Jana Duggar. She's 30, not seeing anyone (at least, not as far as we know), and she seems completely unbothered. If we want advice about appreciating our time before marriage, this is the chick we want to get it from.
'Til then, we hope Jinger's found a way to cope with the haters. It's rough out there!
