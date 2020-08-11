Meghan Markle Was Warned She'd Be 'Most Wanted Woman' if She Started Dating Harry

Supposedly, before their first date, Meghan was warned she'd be the object of envy.

Via Independent, as authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book, the story goes that Meghan told her agent in London, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, about her blind date with Prince Harry, and Gina tried to warn her about what she could expect from dating a member of the royal family.

"You will be the most wanted woman," Gina reportedly told Meghan at the time.

Boy, did she know what she was talking about!