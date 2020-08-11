Meghan Markle Was Warned She'd Be 'Most Wanted Woman' if She Started Dating Harry

Splash News
It's hard to imagine what it's like going on a date with an actual prince, but Meghan Markle's friends may have given her a bit of a heads up about what to expect when she went out with Prince Harry for the first time. In the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, sources said Meghan was warned about dating Harry ... and honestly, the warning wasn't that off base.
Supposedly, before their first date, Meghan was warned she'd be the object of envy.
Meghan wasn't convinced it would turn into anything serious.
To call Meghan the most wanted woman for dating Harry would be the understatement of the year.
It's pretty crazy to think what the world would look like if Meghan hadn't gone on that date.
It just goes to show how much Meghan is willing to go through to be with Harry.
