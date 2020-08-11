Meghan Markle Was Warned She'd Be 'Most Wanted Woman' if She Started Dating Harry

It's hard to imagine what it's like going on a date with an actual prince, but Meghan Markle's friends may have given her a bit of a heads up about what to expect when she went out with Prince Harry for the first time. In the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, sources said Meghan was warned about dating Harry ... and honestly, the warning wasn't that off base.

  • Supposedly, before their first date, Meghan was warned she'd be the object of envy. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Via Independent, as authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book, the story goes that Meghan told her agent in London, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, about her blind date with Prince Harry, and Gina tried to warn her about what she could expect from dating a member of the royal family.

    "You will be the most wanted woman," Gina reportedly told Meghan at the time.

    Boy, did she know what she was talking about!

  • Meghan wasn't convinced it would turn into anything serious. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    In fact, the book even claimed Meghan told one of her friends that even if nothing else came of her date with Harry, at least she could "settle for 'a nice English gentleman to flirt with.'" 

    What she actually ended up with was a first date with her husband and the future father of her children, so there's that.

    Funny how things work out! 

  • To call Meghan the most wanted woman for dating Harry would be the understatement of the year. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    We have no idea how she's dealt with all of the bad press that she's gotten since dating Harry, and it's only gotten worse over time. As far as we can tell, Meghan's deserved none of it -- the only thing she did was fall in love and marry a man she met ... just like many people do all the time. 

    Sigh. The world can be pretty mean, can't it?

  • It's pretty crazy to think what the world would look like if Meghan hadn't gone on that date.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    There would definitely be no Archie, which is too sad to even think about! 

    We also have to wonder if Harry would have married someone else by now ... and if he would still be in the United Kingdom and still be a working member of the royal family. His life as he knows it (and as we know it) would probably be totally different without Meghan in it, and so would hers!

  • It just goes to show how much Meghan is willing to go through to be with Harry. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    If anyone out there is still denying Meghan's love for Harry is real, let this be proof that it definitely is. It has to be hard to be in a relationship with someone that makes people hate for no reason -- but through it all, Meghan's stayed by Harry's side. That's real love, y'all. 

    Now, everybody just let the lady chill. We hope she's enjoying her time in LA and all the quiet time with her husband and son she could hope for.

