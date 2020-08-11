Prince Harry Felt Royal Family 'Threw Him Under the Bus' to Make William Look Good

There's been a lot of drama about Prince Harry and Prince William lately, but this is definitely one of the crazier stories out there. Supposedly, Harry thought he was being thrown under the bus just for the sake of making William look better ... and this definitely hasn't contributed to the mending of their relationship at all.

At this rate, it's going to be a long time before these two are getting along again.

  • Harry was convinced that all the negative press coming out about him was intentional. 

    According to what authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their new book, Finding Freedom, Harry believed that palace staff were leaking stories about the brothers specifically so Will would come out on top at any cost -- even if that cost was ruining Harry's reputation.

    "Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly and that so much of the information being reported was wrong," a source said in the book, via Mirror. "There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus."

  • It was important for Will to look good because the future of the monarchy depends on him. 

    A palace insider told Scobie and Durand that palace staff were concerned that a feud between Will and Harry could threaten the monarchy as they knew it, especially where William was concerned, since he would become king.

    "It's no secret, the future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace," the source said. "The public popularity only lies with them. When he [the Prince of Wales] becomes King, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war. We cannot have them at war."

    They have a lot of work to do, then ...

  • Durand has also revealed that Harry was the one who decided to walk away from the royal life.

    Despite the fact that many people blame Meghan Markle for that particular decision, as Durand said in an interview with NPR, it was all Harry.

    "Harry really was looking out for his family," she said. "His wife felt aggrieved, and they thought that the best decision that they could make was to step back, have a little bit more privacy but still be in a situation where they could carry on their mission, devote themselves to the causes that were so important to them."

  • Apparently, Harry was already at his breaking point. 

    In the same interview, Scobie added: 

    "I think we need to really look at the overall picture here and what led up to that moment. Harry was already aware of some of the murmurings that were taking place behind his back within the royal household about Meghan. He'd also experienced some of his own friends speaking about Meghan or making negative remarks behind her back that word had traveled back to him about. So when William sat down and had that conversation with him, that was the starting point."

    That definitely makes sense. Harry didn't seem to have much support over his relationship, and it's clear he's been head over heels for Meghan from the start. He had to be feeling really defensive -- and really alone.

  • Now, it seems like their relationship is the worst it's ever been.

    We'd hope that Harry and Will would be able to make up, but each report that comes out paints an even bleaker picture of what might be going on between these brothers behind the scenes. 

    Maybe things are better than this intel is making them out to be. Keeping our fingers crossed... and who knows? Maybe by the time they're able to see each other again, enough time will have passed that they'll be ready to talk. 

