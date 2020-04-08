Prince William Admits to Making More Work for Kate Middleton Because He's So 'Impatient'

Splash News
Patience is a virtue -- but evidently, not a virtue Prince William possesses. While chatting on BBC's That Peter Crouch Podcast, the Duke of Cambridge admitted that he had a seriously difficult time homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte over the past few months. Luckily for him, though, Kate Middleton took everything in stride.
Prince William never hid the fact that he wasn't a fan of homeschooling.
Stay-at-home restrictions have loosened up in the past few weeks, but when everyone in the UK was in the thick of sheltering in place, William was open about his general disdain for distance learning. In fact, back in April, during his (comedic) appearance on the BBC special The Big Night In, the Duke of Cambridge referred to homeschooling as a "nightmare." Point blank.
William recently elaborated on why he disliked homeschooling so much.
Ultimately, he has no patience.
“My patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was and my wife has super patience," William revealed during his appearance on the podcast. "We're a great tag team where I come in and talk to the children and do stuff and then [h]and over to Catherine when everything is going wrong."
Definitely sounds like a great team -- for William.
The duke also made another admission ...
He's pretty bad at math. "I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge -- I can’t do Year 2 Maths!" William revealed. (Don't worry, Wills. We're all confused when it comes to our kids' schoolwork.)
A few months ago, William also -- jokingly -- admitting to needing help with spelling and possibly history -- particularly when it comes to "kings and queens."
To be fair, William wasn't the only one having issues with the kids being home all the time.
Although Kate Middleton apparently had more patience than Prince William, she also found having George, Charlotte, and Louis home all the time a little exhausting.
On an appearance on BBC Breakfast in mid-April, the duchess revealed that she didn't tell her kids that school was on break when it actually was.
"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays," Kate said on the show. "I feel very mean. The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day."
They may be royalty, but ultimately, William and Kate deal with issues similar to most parents.
Homework frustrations, boredom, even tantrums -- the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to all of it. However, it sounds like, as the case is with many couples, William and Kate have figured out a nice system where they each can balance out the other.
Or at least, William's got a nice system. Passing the kids off to Kate when the going gets rough -- that's a pretty good deal.
