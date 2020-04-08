Prince William Admits to Making More Work for Kate Middleton Because He's So 'Impatient'

To be fair, William wasn't the only one having issues with the kids being home all the time.

Although Kate Middleton apparently had more patience than Prince William, she also found having George, Charlotte, and Louis home all the time a little exhausting.

On an appearance on BBC Breakfast in mid-April, the duchess revealed that she didn't tell her kids that school was on break when it actually was.

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays," Kate said on the show. "I feel very mean. The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day."