Meghan Markle Felt Like She Hit a 'Brick Wall' With Royal Family

According to a new British documentary, Meghan assumed life as a royal would be very different than what it was.

"I feel for this poor girl. I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in," royal biographer Andrew Morton said in the documentary Meghan and Harry: The New Revelations. "She's marrying into a very difficult family, that everybody finds it difficult to come into. And she's someone who didn't know an awful lot about British history, British culture, and as she said herself, 'She's gonna hit the ground running.'"

He added: "She hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall."