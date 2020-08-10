Meghan Markle Felt Like She Hit a 'Brick Wall' With Royal Family

Splash News
They may not have seen each other in months -- March 9 at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey to be exact -- but stories about how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle don't get along are still a topic of conversation for many. In fact, now that the new biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is out, gossip about the women's relationship is more pervasive than ever!
-
According to a new British documentary, Meghan assumed life as a royal would be very different than what it was.
-
Morton also noted that a big source of Meghan's discomfort in the royal family likely had to do with not being able to address rumors.
-
-
Another source of Meghan's frustration?
-
Scobie also refuted claims that Meghan made Kate cry.
-
-
However, the royal journalist also took the onus of the Cambridge/Sussex rift off of the women.
"I felt it was important to really dive into [William and Harry's issues] in the book because we had seen Meghan and Kate really blamed for almost driving a wedge between them," Scobie said during the morning show interview. "You know, they're both men in their 30s and Harry not wanting to play that role of sort of the younger, more subservient brother anymore."
Either way you slice it, it's unfortunate, but the issue is more between Harry and William. Let's just leave the ladies out of it.
Share this Story