Meghan Markle Felt Like She Hit a 'Brick Wall' With Royal Family

They may not have seen each other in months -- March 9 at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey to be exact -- but stories about how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle don't get along are still a topic of conversation for many. In fact, now that the new biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is out, gossip about the women's relationship is more pervasive than ever!

  • According to a new British documentary, Meghan assumed life as a royal would be very different than what it was. 

    "I feel for this poor girl. I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in," royal biographer Andrew Morton said in the documentary Meghan and Harry: The New Revelations. "She's marrying into a very difficult family, that everybody finds it difficult to come into. And she's someone who didn't know an awful lot about British history, British culture, and as she said herself, 'She's gonna hit the ground running.'"

    He added: "She hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall." 

  • Morton also noted that a big source of Meghan's discomfort in the royal family likely had to do with not being able to address rumors. 

    "She's been frustrated by the fact that she's not been able to give her side of the story," Morton said in the documentary. "All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she's not been able to answer back, and it's something she's found immensely frustrating."

    Morton also noted that he thinks that Harry and Meghan's new biography, Finding Freedom, is the Sussexes' way of getting their side of the story out.

  • Another source of Meghan's frustration?

    Kate Middleton, apparently. In a new interview with Good Morning America, author Omid Scobie elaborated on the relationship between the women. 

    "These are two women that really have very little in common," he said. "I think being a newcomer and knowing that Kate was once a newcomer, I think there were times where she, from speaking to sources, knew that Meghan felt that she could of or needed a little bit more support from Kate and didn't get it in some of those important moments."

  • Scobie also refuted claims that Meghan made Kate cry. 

    When asked about the infamous story about Meghan bringing Kate to tears during a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte before Harry and Meghan's wedding, he said it "couldn't be further from the truth." 

    "When I spoke to the people who were actually there and involved, the first thing they all said was, 'There were no tears,'" he said. 

  • However, the royal journalist also took the onus of the Cambridge/Sussex rift off of the women. 

    "I felt it was important to really dive into [William and Harry's issues] in the book because we had seen Meghan and Kate really blamed for almost driving a wedge between them," Scobie said during the morning show interview. "You know, they're both men in their 30s and Harry not wanting to play that role of sort of the younger, more subservient brother anymore."

    Either way you slice it, it's unfortunate, but the issue is more between Harry and William. Let's just leave the ladies out of it.

