Tour Prince William & Kate Middleton's Reported Staycation Shore House

In light of the 2020 health issue, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have skipped their usual summer family vacation in the Caribbean, instead opting to stay closer to home. Rather than giving up their vacation altogether, Prince William and Kate Middleton whisked their family off to the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall, England, for a relaxing getaway. The royal family was spotted riding bikes together on the tiny foot-traffic-only island of Tresco, where it is reported they rented a cottage near the beach so they could enjoy some family time while supporting the UK's travel industry and avoiding the possibility of quarantine upon their arrival home.
By "cottage" though, we mean more like mansion. Though reports have yet to be confirmed, William and Kate stayed at Dolphin House on Tresco Island, along with their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. All of the Isles of Scilly are owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, along with almost a third of the residences on the islands. This means that, technically, William was staying on father Prince Charles' property. This wasn't Prince William's first stay at the home. William stayed at Dolphin House with his parents and brother Prince Harry when he was a child -- as well as with Kate back in 2016.
The home is a massive former rectory surrounded by a walled garden, and offers spectacular views of the uninhabited Round Island. Interestingly, the cottage is available to the general public as a seasonal rental, albeit a pricey one.
Fond Memories
In 1989, William vacationed at Dolphin House in Tresco with his parents and his younger brother, Prince Harry. There are photos of the family riding bikes as they leave the property. William would have been about this same age as George is now. It must mean a lot to him to be able to share some of his memorable experiences with his own children.
Dolphin House Is Huge
Dolphin House is more of a sprawling abode than a cottage, though it is quite quaint. It boasts five bedrooms of varying configurations as well as two bathrooms. It's definitely a great set up for a family of five. The Cambridges would have plenty of room to spread out during their stay, especially since the grounds are also expansive.
Modest Interiors
Aside from its impressive curb appeal, Dolphin House is rather modest on the inside. The interior decor is definitely in keeping with the home's beachy surroundings. The color scheme is mostly white and varying shades of blue. Some of the finishes are a bit older -- think 1980s -- and unless they've been updated recently, the appliances are basic.
Basic Kitchen
The kitchen is surprisingly basic. It's on the small side and has laminate counter tops, a small sink, an older refrigerator, and dishwasher, but there is an updated stainless steel cook top and oven. We also love how much light it gets. Royalty or not, it would definitely suffice for a vacation kitchen. We can't help but wonder though if William and Kate do any of their own cooking while vacationing or if they travel with a chef.
Misplaced Art
Dolphin House has a small, but really interesting dining room. The painted stone walls are kind of amazing and give a glimpse into the home's history. But we don't understand the choice of art for the room. A massive, abstract, geometric piece takes up most of the rear wall, making the space feel even smaller than it is. Both the style and colors used in the piece seem out of keeping with the cottage, and its beach location.
Sitting Room With a View
The sitting room seems perfect for the house. While the mantelpiece and even the coffee table in one of the home's two sitting rooms are a bit outdated, the overall look of the room makes it feel like a relaxing spot to take in the sea views. And look! The artwork over the mantle is much more subdued in here and gives off a totally chill beach vibe.
Outdoor Living
It's hard to care much about the interiors, though, when the cottage is set in the most scenic natural landscape. Dolphin House offers plenty of outdoor living space -- including a rustic terrace with panoramic views of the sea and a few small islands. The terrace is surrounded by lush gardens dotted with tropical foliage, perhaps allowing William and Kate to feel a bit like they actually made it back to the Caribbean this year.
Stunning Scenery
Weekly rates for Dolphin House range from around $3,770 in low season to $4,480 in high season, which works out to over $500 per night at a minimum. (Not totally outlandish for well-off families, but definitely a pretty penny for most vacationers.) Even though the house isn't fully updated, the gorgeous grounds, stunning scenery, and location mere steps from the beach, surely make it a worthy splurge.
Views All Around
The views are stunning from nearly every window in Dolphin House. The rental listing describes two lounges with sea views, a "limited" sea view from the dining room and sea views in four of the bedrooms. Just imagine waking up to this every day. It couldn't be more serene and relaxing! We bet Kate adores staying here.
Plenty of Space for the Kids to Play
There's also plenty of space for the kids to play in the garden, especially since it's surrounded by 10-foot thick granite walls. It provides lots of privacy for William, Kate, and the kids, who likely enjoy exploring the interesting plants and flowers all throughout the grounds. Tresco has a subtropical climate, so the plantings are quite different from what the youngest royals are used to in Norfolk and London.
Kate's Space
Kate Middleton is a huge gardener -- she even helped design a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 -- so she must absolutely adore hanging out surrounded by so many incredible plants at Dolphin House. We can just see her lounging on the terrace, enjoying her surroundings while sipping on an Aperol spritz after a day of wrangling the kiddos.
Isles of Scilly
The Isles of Scilly are a breathtaking destination, and despite being so obviously recognizable, William and Kate have reportedly taken their children on outings during their stay. They were spotted riding bikes as a family. There's no vehicular traffic on Tresco, but onlookers said the royals looked please to be riding together. "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather," said a fellow vacationer.
Boating & Fishing
Boating and fishing are two popular pastimes on Tresco, and ones that William is not completely unfamiliar with. It's likely the royal family would enjoy just these sorts of activities together. William and Harry often joined their parents on sailing and yachting trips when they were children, and George and Charlotte have been spotted at sea with their parents as well.
It's All in a Name