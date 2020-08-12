Tour Prince William & Kate Middleton's Reported Staycation Shore House

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews In light of the 2020 health issue, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have skipped their usual summer family vacation in the Caribbean, instead opting to stay closer to home. Rather than giving up their vacation altogether, Prince William and Kate Middleton whisked their family off to the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall, England, for a relaxing getaway. The royal family was spotted riding bikes together on the tiny foot-traffic-only island of Tresco, where it is reported they rented a cottage near the beach so they could enjoy some family time while supporting the UK's travel industry and avoiding the possibility of quarantine upon their arrival home.

By "cottage" though, we mean more like mansion. Though reports have yet to be confirmed, William and Kate stayed at Dolphin House on Tresco Island, along with their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. All of the Isles of Scilly are owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, along with almost a third of the residences on the islands. This means that, technically, William was staying on father Prince Charles' property. This wasn't Prince William's first stay at the home. William stayed at Dolphin House with his parents and brother Prince Harry when he was a child -- as well as with Kate back in 2016.

The home is a massive former rectory surrounded by a walled garden, and offers spectacular views of the uninhabited Round Island. Interestingly, the cottage is available to the general public as a seasonal rental, albeit a pricey one.

