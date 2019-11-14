Kate Middleton's Body Language Shows How She's Helped 'Heal' Prince William

As body language expert Judi James told Express, Kate and Charles don't seem necessarily close, but what she does offer him is a buffer between him and William -- and she may even be the reason that his relationship with his son has improved so much over the years.

"The secret reason why he so often looks happy and fun-loving in Kate’s company might be more to do with the fact that she forms an integral buffer or air-bag role in the relationship triangle that includes his son William," Judi said.

