Kate Middleton's Body Language Shows How She's Helped 'Heal' Prince William

Kate Middleton: Royal peacekeeper? We could totally see it, and apparently, it's one of her strong points, especially when it comes to husband Prince William. According to a body language expert, Kate has helped William heal his relationships with family members, and we have to wonder if she'd be able to do the same when it comes to salvaging his relationship with Prince Harry, too. 

  • It seems Kate is a 'buffer' between Prince Charles and Prince William.

    As body language expert Judi James told Express, Kate and Charles don't seem necessarily close, but what she does offer him is a buffer between him and William -- and she may even be the reason that his relationship with his son has improved so much over the years.

    "The secret reason why he so often looks happy and fun-loving in Kate’s company might be more to do with the fact that she forms an integral buffer or air-bag role in the relationship triangle that includes his son William," Judi said.

  • Kate keeps the mood light, and that means everyone's on their best behavior. 

    "Kate’s body language always looks respectful and careful with her father-in-law," Judi said. "William and his father haven’t always appeared to have the closest relationship with one another. But with Kate present the mood between the two men does seem to lighten." 

    We're pretty sure plenty of women can identify with being the peacekeeper between their husbands and in-laws -- Kate's definitely not the first (or the last)! 

  • Ultimately, the way Kate relates to Charles suggests that she's helped bring him and William back together. 

    "Kate’s polite attention to Charles and her appreciative smiles as he chuckles suggests she might have mended a few bridges between them over the years," Judi said after analyzing photos of Charles, Kate, and William together. 

    That's definitely interesting -- and we've heard reports lately that William and Charles' relationship has been better than ever these days, so there could be something to this.   

  • Who knows -- maybe Kate can help William and Harry get along next. 

    If she could bring William and Charles back together so that they're on good terms, it's totally possible that she could do the same for Will and his estranged brother. They might be on different continents these days, but there's always FaceTime, phone calls, and text messages. 

    We believe in Kate and her magical healing abilities! 

  • If anyone can fix all wounds in the royal family, it's Kate. 

    Not that she should have to, of course. All of these people are adults, and they're perfectly capable of handling their own relationships.

    But there's seriously nothing Kate can't do, and that's just one of the many reasons that we love her. And when she's queen one day, she will seriously be unstoppable.

