Kate Middleton's Body Language Shows How She's Helped 'Heal' Prince William

Splash News
Kate Middleton: Royal peacekeeper? We could totally see it, and apparently, it's one of her strong points, especially when it comes to husband Prince William. According to a body language expert, Kate has helped William heal his relationships with family members, and we have to wonder if she'd be able to do the same when it comes to salvaging his relationship with Prince Harry, too.
-
It seems Kate is a 'buffer' between Prince Charles and Prince William.
-
Kate keeps the mood light, and that means everyone's on their best behavior.
"Kate’s body language always looks respectful and careful with her father-in-law," Judi said. "William and his father haven’t always appeared to have the closest relationship with one another. But with Kate present the mood between the two men does seem to lighten."
We're pretty sure plenty of women can identify with being the peacekeeper between their husbands and in-laws -- Kate's definitely not the first (or the last)!
-
-
Ultimately, the way Kate relates to Charles suggests that she's helped bring him and William back together.
-
Who knows -- maybe Kate can help William and Harry get along next.
-
-
If anyone can fix all wounds in the royal family, it's Kate.
Share this Story