Princess Beatrice's Intimate Wedding Has Critics Coming for Kate & William



Splash News

Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding will go down as one of the most unforgettable moments in royal history, but now, some people feel like in hindsight, maybe it shouldn't have been quite as extravagant as it was. Apparently, some UK citizens think Will and Kate's wedding should have been smaller, now that they've seen Princess Beatrice's low-key wedding.

Is this the future of all royal weddings to come?