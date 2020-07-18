Princess Beatrice's Intimate Wedding Has Critics Coming for Kate & William

Splash News
Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding will go down as one of the most unforgettable moments in royal history, but now, some people feel like in hindsight, maybe it shouldn't have been quite as extravagant as it was. Apparently, some UK citizens think Will and Kate's wedding should have been smaller, now that they've seen Princess Beatrice's low-key wedding.
Is this the future of all royal weddings to come?
Last month, Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi quietly tied the knot at the Chapel of All Saints.
Given current world events, their original, big May wedding had to be canceled, and instead, they were joined by just a few of their closest friends and family members to witness their nuptials, followed by an outdoor reception.
It was nothing like the royal weddings we're used to seeing, but it seemed to be such a special, intimate day for the couple, and the photos we've seen so far have been gorgeous.
Now, detractors are saying Beatrice's wedding is the way all royal weddings should be done.
Recently, Graham Smith, the head of Republic, a movement that aims to bring about the end of the monarchy, spoke with Express, sharing that he believes that royals should scale their weddings way back and celebrate like Beatrice did, even during normal times.
"I think it was far too extravagant anyway as was Harry’s and was William’s," he said. "These are essentially private events that turn into spectacles which end up costing us millions of pounds on things like security and disruption to normal business. The way Beatrice’s wedding was is what all of them should have done."
Smith said that the people of the UK don't owe Will and Kate anything, let alone a wedding.
In fact, Smith believes that monarchy should be cut down to just Queen Elizabeth.
And to be totally fair, Beatrice would have had a big wedding if she could have.
Besides, Will and Kate's wedding was nearly a decade ago, and it's not like they can change it now, so maybe it's better not to dwell on the past?
It'll definitely be interesting to see if Beatrice's wedding does ultimately change the trend for royal weddings in the future, but it'll be awhile until we find out -- hers was likely the last for about a decade.
'Til then!
