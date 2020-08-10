Prince William & Prince Harry Must Reconcile ... or the Monarchy Is Doomed

It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained the last few years. Whether the tabloids have been blowing things out of proportion or not, one thing appears to be undeniable: William and Harry aren't getting along like they used to -- and as far as the future of the monarchy goes, this is really bad. 

  • While sibling squabbles are inevitable in any family, a new report is claiming Harry and William need to get it together. Now. 

    The reason? Oh, you know, just the future of the monarchy depends on it. No pressure, guys!

    For their new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spoke to a number of royal insiders -- and one palace courtier supposedly spilled the tea on what the royal family thinks of Harry and William feuding. 

    "We cannot have them at war," the source said. 

  • Apparently, Harry and William's relationship is seriously concerning to the monarchy. 

    So much so that it was the subject of a royal "summit" that happened in spring 2019. Before the retreat -- and before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage -- the discord between the Cambridges and the Sussexes became a hot topic for the royal family. 

    "We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop," a source reportedly said at the summit. 

  • Palace workers are worried about what will happen when Queen Elizabeth steps down. 

    "The future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace," a palace source reportedly added at the summit. "The public popularity only lies with them. When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war."

    Hmm ... at this point, it doesn't appear that that's going to be all that easy. 

  • Many royal experts are under the assumption that a reconciliation is far from imminent, though. 

    "Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Kate being in the United Kingdom, [there's] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and [their feud is] not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the UK," former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Us Weekly recently. "That's the million-dollar question ... So if they're talking on the phone, well, that's a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they could actually meet up."

  • Will Harry and William be able to put their differences aside for the monarchy?

    Let's hope so! Prince William and Prince Harry don't have to become best friends, but getting along -- legitimately getting along -- definitely seems necessary for a smooth-running, well-liked, well-respected monarchy. 

    The pressure is on, guys. Time for one of you to extend an olive branch to the other. The future of the royal family depends on it. 

