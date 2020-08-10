Prince William & Prince Harry Must Reconcile ... or the Monarchy Is Doomed

While sibling squabbles are inevitable in any family, a new report is claiming Harry and William need to get it together. Now.

The reason? Oh, you know, just the future of the monarchy depends on it. No pressure, guys!

For their new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spoke to a number of royal insiders -- and one palace courtier supposedly spilled the tea on what the royal family thinks of Harry and William feuding.

"We cannot have them at war," the source said.