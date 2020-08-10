Prince William & Prince Harry Must Reconcile ... or the Monarchy Is Doomed

Splash News
It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained the last few years. Whether the tabloids have been blowing things out of proportion or not, one thing appears to be undeniable: William and Harry aren't getting along like they used to -- and as far as the future of the monarchy goes, this is really bad.
-
While sibling squabbles are inevitable in any family, a new report is claiming Harry and William need to get it together. Now.
-
Apparently, Harry and William's relationship is seriously concerning to the monarchy.
-
-
Palace workers are worried about what will happen when Queen Elizabeth steps down.
-
Many royal experts are under the assumption that a reconciliation is far from imminent, though.
-
-
Will Harry and William be able to put their differences aside for the monarchy?
Share this Story