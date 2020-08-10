King of Spain Exiled for Reportedly Doing the Nasty With 5,000 Lovers

Nicole Pomarico
King Juan Carlos
Splash News

There's been a lot of drama in the British royal family lately, but that kind of drama definitely isn't limited to one country. Recently, the Daily Mail has pointed out that the king of Spain has left quite a legacy behind -- and it doesn't mean that in a good way. 

In addition to accusations of embezzlement, there are rumors that he's been cruel to animals and promiscuous ... and that's just the beginning. 

  • King Juan Carlos I ruled for nearly 40 years. 

    Juan Carlos
    Splash News

    Unlike Queen Elizabeth, who will likely reign over England until she dies, Juan Carlos abdicated the throne in 2014 when there were rumors that he'd secretly taken a trip to Botswana to shoot an elephant -- and as if that's not horrifying enough, his country was suffering economically at the time, so many people believed that's where his focus should have been. 

    His son, Felipe VI, then took over, and he's been the king of Spain ever since. 

  • Now, it seems Juan Carlos is in exile. 

    Juan Carlos
    Splash News

    Recently, Juan Carlos, who is now 82 years old, has once again found himself in the center of a scandal when one of his alleged mistresses, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, said that he's been illegally hiding money in tax havens, which has now led to investigations into what's really going on with his bank accounts.

    This has led to Juan Carlos leaving the country ... and this is hardly the beginning of his controversies!

  • Juan Carlos has reportedly had about 5,000 sexual partners. 

    Queen Sofia, Juan Carlos
    Splash News

    According to the Daily Mail, historian Amadeo Martinez Ingles wrote in a book that Juan Carlos was both an "authentic royal stud" and a "sexual predator" -- uh, we're not sure we'd use both of those terms to describe the same man, but OK. And apparently, he may have as many as 20 children, even though he and his wife only claim three as their own. 

    It doesn't stop there ... 

  • There are also rumors that Juan Carlos once made a move on Princess Diana. 

    Princess Diana
    Splash News

    In a 2012 book, biographer Pilar Eyre wrote that Juan Carlos may have made a "tactile" advance on Princess Diana in 1986 when they were on a yachting holiday together. Supposedly, some of her friends dispute the way it all went down, but the rumors are definitely out there.

    Suddenly, the whole Meghan and Harry leaving royal life thing doesn't seem like such a big deal ... 

  • It's going to be interesting to see how things play out with Juan Carlos. 

    Juan Carlos
    Splash News

    After all, people don't just flee the country and go into exile for no reason ... especially not 82-year-old former kings. If that happened in the British royal family, all hell would break loose. All hell did break loose, actually, and Meghan and Harry were just moving to the US because they felt like it. 

    This year has definitely been an interesting one, and it's far from over!

