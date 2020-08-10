King of Spain Exiled for Reportedly Doing the Nasty With 5,000 Lovers

Splash News
There's been a lot of drama in the British royal family lately, but that kind of drama definitely isn't limited to one country. Recently, the Daily Mail has pointed out that the king of Spain has left quite a legacy behind -- and it doesn't mean that in a good way.
In addition to accusations of embezzlement, there are rumors that he's been cruel to animals and promiscuous ... and that's just the beginning.
-
King Juan Carlos I ruled for nearly 40 years.
-
Now, it seems Juan Carlos is in exile.
-
-
Juan Carlos has reportedly had about 5,000 sexual partners.
-
There are also rumors that Juan Carlos once made a move on Princess Diana.
-
-
It's going to be interesting to see how things play out with Juan Carlos.
Share this Story