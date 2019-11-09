Meghan Markle Gave Kate Middleton an 'Inappropriate' Gift When They First Met

Splash News
When it comes to gift giving, the royal family takes things seriously. For instance, expensive or over-the-top Christmas gifts are never allowed; instead the royals opt for joke gifts for one another (Prince Harry once gave Queen Elizabeth a shower cap with a crude message emblazoned on it.). So, needless to say, when Meghan Markle joined the royal family, she had a few things to learn about the art of gift giving.
Meghan missed the mark with her first gift to Kate.
Fans and royal experts felt the gift was inappropriate for Kate.
Royal journalists for Vanity Fair Josh Duboff and Julie Miller called the gift inappropriately "bohemian" during their In the Limelight podcast, and the Daily Mail's Polly Hudson agreed.
"Dreams are just the worst," Hudson wrote. "The only way [the gift] could be more dull is if she had to document other people's dreams, because there's nothing on earth more boring than them." Hudson even added that the gift was "passive aggressive."
Kate and Meghan don't have a great history when it comes to gifts.
It's weird -- and sad -- to think about how contentious Harry and Meghan's relationship got with the Cambridges.
When Harry and Meghan sat down for their engagement interview, everything seemed to be off to a great start. "William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbors we managed to get that in a couple of -- well, quite a few times now," Harry said of the time the couples spent together.
Meanwhile, Meghan added that Kate had been "wonderful."
It would have been nice to see Meghan and Kate being royal besties ...
