Meghan Markle Gave Kate Middleton an 'Inappropriate' Gift When They First Met

When it comes to gift giving, the royal family takes things seriously. For instance, expensive or over-the-top Christmas gifts are never allowed; instead the royals opt for joke gifts for one another (Prince Harry once gave Queen Elizabeth a shower cap with a crude message emblazoned on it.). So, needless to say, when Meghan Markle joined the royal family, she had a few things to learn about the art of gift giving. 

  • Meghan missed the mark with her first gift to Kate. 

    According to the new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, Meghan gifted Kate with a leather-bound journal the first time they met. However, there was a small caveat. According to a new report from The Blast, it wasn't just any old leather-bound notebook; it was a dream journal of sorts. 

    If this is true, we're sure Meghan had the best intentions, but it certainly is an out-of the-box gift for a member of the royal family. 

  • Fans and royal experts felt the gift was inappropriate for Kate. 

    Royal journalists for Vanity Fair Josh Duboff and Julie Miller called the gift inappropriately "bohemian" during their In the Limelight podcast, and the Daily Mail's Polly Hudson agreed. 

    "Dreams are just the worst," Hudson wrote. "The only way [the gift] could be more dull is if she had to document other people's dreams, because there's nothing on earth more boring than them." Hudson even added that the gift was "passive aggressive."

  • Kate and Meghan don't have a great history when it comes to gifts. 

    It was also reported recently, via -- where else? -- Finding Freedom, that Kate gave Meghan a bouquet, and much like the leather journal, it didn't go over well. 

    "Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their book. 

  • It's weird -- and sad -- to think about how contentious Harry and Meghan's relationship got with the Cambridges.

    When Harry and Meghan sat down for their engagement interview, everything seemed to be off to a great start. "William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbors we managed to get that in a couple of -- well, quite a few times now," Harry said of the time the couples spent together. 

    Meanwhile, Meghan added that Kate had been "wonderful."

  • It would have been nice to see Meghan and Kate being royal besties ...

    But alas, it didn't work out. And that's OK! Not only does everyone have a right to choose who they spend their time with, the pressure was on for Meghan and Kate to become close friends from the get-go -- that's a lot to live up to!

    The sisters-in-law never be super tight, but hopefully at some point, Meghan and Kate will figure out a way to be close-ish ... though we have a feeling a lot of that rides on Harry and William. 

    Get to it, guys!

