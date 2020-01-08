Prince Harry Once Banished His Childhood Bestie for Having 'Doubts' About Meghan Markle

Splash News
The hits keep coming. Despite the hotly anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography, Finding Freedom, not being released until Tuesday, tidbits from the tome have already offered fans tons of juicy gossip about the royal family. And, alas, today is no different. A newly released excerpt from the book claims that, after one of Harry's longtime friends expressed reservations about Meghan, Harry cut him out of his life.
According to the book, Tom "Skippy" Inskip was wary of Harry's whirlwind romance with Meghan.
To be fair, this isn't the first time there have been reports about Harry and Skippy clashing over Meghan. In 2019, after their first wedding anniversary, Tatler reported that Skippy, along with other friends in Harry's circle, gently advised the Duke of Sussex to pump the brakes a bit with Meghan after it was apparent that they were moving quickly. All of this said, Skippy was at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.
Skippy reportedly offered Harry some advice at one point -- and Harry didn't appreciate it.
According to the authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Skippy tried talking to Harry before things progressed with Meghan -- and it didn't go over well. After Skippy advised Harry to move in with Meghan before "doing anything more serious," Harry took offense, which ultimately, as Tatler previously reported, resulted in Skippy's "banishment" from Harry's inner circle.
While the advice was supposedly coming from a place of love, it angered Harry nonetheless.
While Harry and Meghan did have Skippy and his wife at their wedding, there was a punishment that accompanied it.
People attempting to issue Harry warnings at the start of his relationship with Meghan seems to be sort of a trend.
