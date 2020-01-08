Prince Harry Once Banished His Childhood Bestie for Having 'Doubts' About Meghan Markle

People attempting to issue Harry warnings at the start of his relationship with Meghan seems to be sort of a trend.

As royal fans have heard many times, Skippy certainly wasn't the only person to try to have a conversation with the prince about the warp speed in which his relationship was progressing. His brother, Prince William, is said to have wanted to make sure Meghan had the "right intentions" before Harry popped the question -- but Harry didn't appreciate William's concern.

Were Harry's friends and family members simply looking out for him? Probably. But who wants to hear anything when they're falling in love? Hopefully, over time Harry will mend the fractured relationships with people from his childhood, because at the end of the day, they were probably just trying to help.