Prince Harry Once Banished His Childhood Bestie for Having 'Doubts' About Meghan Markle

The hits keep coming. Despite the hotly anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography, Finding Freedom, not being released until Tuesday, tidbits from the tome have already offered fans tons of juicy gossip about the royal family. And, alas, today is no different. A newly released excerpt from the book claims that, after one of Harry's longtime friends expressed reservations about Meghan, Harry cut him out of his life. 

  • According to the book, Tom "Skippy" Inskip was wary of Harry's whirlwind romance with Meghan. 

    To be fair, this isn't the first time there have been reports about Harry and Skippy clashing over Meghan. In 2019, after their first wedding anniversary, Tatler reported that Skippy, along with other friends in Harry's circle, gently advised the Duke of Sussex to pump the brakes a bit with Meghan after it was apparent that they were moving quickly. All of this said, Skippy was at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.  

  • Skippy reportedly offered Harry some advice at one point -- and Harry didn't appreciate it.  

    According to the authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Skippy tried talking to Harry before things progressed with Meghan -- and it didn't go over well. After Skippy advised Harry to move in with Meghan before "doing anything more serious," Harry took offense, which ultimately, as Tatler previously reported, resulted in Skippy's "banishment" from Harry's inner circle. 

  • While the advice was supposedly coming from a place of love, it angered Harry nonetheless.

    According to the book, friends of Prince Harry's have claimed that Skippy's advice "came from a good place." However, the Duke of Sussex "didn’t totally see it that way." 

    "It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment," a royal insider told Durand and Scobie in Finding Freedom

    Hmmm ... 

  • While Harry and Meghan did have Skippy and his wife at their wedding, there was a punishment that accompanied it. 

    According to reports, Harry "punished" Skippy by not inviting him or his wife, Lara Hughes-Young, to the evening wedding reception at Frogmore House after their daytime affair. While the two men have drifted apart significantly in recently years, they supposedly made up -- in one way or another -- after Skippy's mother-in-law died after dealing with mental health issues her whole life. 

  • People attempting to issue Harry warnings at the start of his relationship with Meghan seems to be sort of a trend. 

    As royal fans have heard many times, Skippy certainly wasn't the only person to try to have a conversation with the prince about the warp speed in which his relationship was progressing. His brother, Prince William, is said to have wanted to make sure Meghan had the "right intentions" before Harry popped the question -- but Harry didn't appreciate William's concern. 

    Were Harry's friends and family members simply looking out for him? Probably. But who wants to hear anything when they're falling in love? Hopefully, over time Harry will mend the fractured relationships with people from his childhood, because at the end of the day, they were probably just trying to help. 

