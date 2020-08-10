14 Times Meghan Markle Was Accused of Trying to Copy Princess Diana

Image: NOBLE/DRAPER/SplashNews.com; Splash News



NOBLE/DRAPER/SplashNews.com; Splash News There is no question that being famous and in the public eye has some perks. The fact that celebrities and royals don't have to worry about things like money and a job has to be really nice. There are no concerns over where the next meal is going to come from, or what would happen if our child needs a new pair of shoes. The security of having money would no doubt ease a lot of stress. ... but the reality of being famous does have some downsides, too.

No one knows this better than Meghan Markle, an American actress who fell in love and married a British royal prince. She was semi-famous in her own right before her relationship with Prince Harry went public, but in falling in love, getting married, and having a child with Harry, she was catapulted into a new level of public attention. With it came more financial security, and welcoming their adorable son, Archie, into the world. However, it also came with a whole lot of negativity.

The royal family is a big deal in Britain. There are people who follow the family's every move, and with Harry, he grew up in the public eye -- being the son of the future king, and the brother of the future king after that. His mom, Princess Diana, was arguably the most loved in the family, marrying and later divorcing Prince Charles. She was an incredible woman, a great mom, and while Meghan didn't get the opportunity to meet her future mother-in-law, the public loves nothing more than comparing her to the late Diana.

Mother-in-law relationships can be tricky in the best of situations, but for Megan, she's constantly compared to and accused of trying to outshine her mother-in-law -- even 23 years after her death. It's not a great thing, but it's happened more than once and here are all the times Meghan was accused of trying to outshine Princess Diana, or was compared to her in a negative way.