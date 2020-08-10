14 Times Meghan Markle Was Accused of Trying to Copy Princess Diana

NOBLE/DRAPER/SplashNews.com; Splash News
There is no question that being famous and in the public eye has some perks. The fact that celebrities and royals don't have to worry about things like money and a job has to be really nice. There are no concerns over where the next meal is going to come from, or what would happen if our child needs a new pair of shoes. The security of having money would no doubt ease a lot of stress.
... but the reality of being famous does have some downsides, too.
No one knows this better than Meghan Markle, an American actress who fell in love and married a British royal prince. She was semi-famous in her own right before her relationship with Prince Harry went public, but in falling in love, getting married, and having a child with Harry, she was catapulted into a new level of public attention. With it came more financial security, and welcoming their adorable son, Archie, into the world. However, it also came with a whole lot of negativity.
The royal family is a big deal in Britain. There are people who follow the family's every move, and with Harry, he grew up in the public eye -- being the son of the future king, and the brother of the future king after that. His mom, Princess Diana, was arguably the most loved in the family, marrying and later divorcing Prince Charles. She was an incredible woman, a great mom, and while Meghan didn't get the opportunity to meet her future mother-in-law, the public loves nothing more than comparing her to the late Diana.
Mother-in-law relationships can be tricky in the best of situations, but for Megan, she's constantly compared to and accused of trying to outshine her mother-in-law -- even 23 years after her death. It's not a great thing, but it's happened more than once and here are all the times Meghan was accused of trying to outshine Princess Diana, or was compared to her in a negative way.
-
Accused of Being Obsessed With Princess Diana1
In an interview with Tatler, Andrew Morton, a royal biographer and the author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, revealed Meghan Markle was entranced by Princess Diana when she was a young girl. When sharing his opinion on what makes these two women similar he said, "I think it would be wrong to make huge direct comparisons – people get quite upset about making comparisons, as they did when Catherine came into the family,” Morton explained.
-
"So interested"2
Andrew Morton continued, "The question then was: 'Is she the new Diana?' Of course Catherine is the new Catherine. Meghan’s friends, when she was a teenager, said that she wanted to be Diana 2.0. She did watch the funeral for Princess Diana, she watched the tapes of the wedding, she was given my book. She was so interested in Diana."
Everyone knew who Diana was growing up in the late 80s and early 90s, so it's not surprising Meghan knew of the princess ... but people have said this points to her alleged motives.
-
-
Desire to "Outshine" the People's Princess3
In a new book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, author Lady Colin Campbell believes that Megan Markle's wish from the beginning of their relationship was to "outshine" his late mother, Princess Diana. "I believe that if Harry had married anyone else, he would still be a member of the royal family and I believe Meghan's ambition was always to outshine Diana," Lady Colin Campbell wrote in the book according to Express.
-
Moving to LA4
Lady Colin Campbell continued in her book to share her belief that Meghan has always wanted to be seen as more famous than her late mother-in-law, and that desire is what fueled her decision to move back to California. "She thought sheer hype would get her into LA, where she could become the great star she always wanted to be," Lady Colin Campbell explained. "But I don't think it will happen for her. I really think she'll struggle to fulfill her ambition."
-
-
Malibu Connection5
Shortly after moving across the pond to Los Angeles, there was growing speculation that Harry and Meghan's LA pad would have a connection with Princess Diana. While we know Meg and Harry moved into Tyler Perry's mansion. Apparently, they were eyeing a Malibu home Princess Diana actually considered moving into prior to her demise.
-
Hiring Diana's Former Lawyer to Take Her Case6
It's a never fail situation that when Meghan does something that is at all tied to Princess Diana, it's seen as being a calculated decision. When the Duchess of Sussex filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which Prince Harry said she was doing, Meghan hired David Sherborne, the same lawyer connected to the late Princess Diana.
Very interesting.
-
-
Meghan's Lawsuit Was Seen as Trying to Take on Diana7
It's silly what people will draw conclusions to, and when people were made aware that Meghan was taking on the press who had been relentless with rumors about her -- publishing personal letters between herself and her father -- she was accused of using Diana's death (and the same lawyer) as an extension of what she was experiencing.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know - as well as complete strangers - have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue," part of the letter that was sent to newspapers regarding their stance on the media treatment read.
-
Going Toe-to-Toe With the Press8
The British royal family are usually not ones to address any rumors or take on the press. (It has happened a few times: When the Cambridges took on the press for topless photos, and the Queen sued twice over copyright issues.) Meghan Markle was doing it over the letter published she had written to her dad, Thomes Markle, but people recalled another royal member who sued the newspapers earlier: the Queen (twice), and Princess Diana.
In 1993, Princess Diana started legal action against The Daily Mirror for publishing photos of her at the gym. She received public support over this, as did Kate, so some accused Meghan of doing the same.
-
-
Compared for Different Reasons9
There are many who feel that Meghan is trying to emulate Princess Diana and wants to either act like her or outshine her. However, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, said in reality, Princess Diana would have clashed with Meghan Markle if she had the chance to meet her. Speaking to Closer Magazine, he explained, "I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things — it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way."
-
Standing Up for What They Believe In10
Paul Burrell, who worked closely with Princess Diana for a decade until her death, also said that both women are similar. "Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana," he mentioned during the same interview, adding, "both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."
However, Paul did say there were some big differences between the women, though. "Diana wasn't interested in self-promotion," he said. "I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naive."
-
-
Rebelling Against "The Firm"11
"The Firm" is the phrase some insiders call the royal family, and some have said that Meghan had plans from the beginning to rebel from the family and ultimately leave. While it's a pretty big leap given she did move to another country across the world for the man she loves -- and it would be a lot of drama to go through -- some compared Diana's rebelling to what Meghan is doing.
-
Divorced & Rebellion12
A Meghan and Harry fan account noticed similarities between the way that Diana exited the royal family and how Meghan's life has been since leaving as well. According to Express, the fan drew similarities between how Meghan was treated by the press and Diana as well. Diana also decided to draw back from public life a few years before her death -- and it's very similar to Meghan's path as well.
-
-
Meghan's Final Royal Engagement Outfit13
There have been many times that Meghan has been said to be channeling Princess Diana with her outfits and some have had her stand out compared to the late Princess. However, the outfit that Meghan chose to wear during her final engagement she'd have as a working member of the royal family stood out. The cape dress at the Commonwealth Day Service was very much inspired by Princess Diana. It was received as being kind of a goodbye to The Firm.
-
Choosing Outfits With Purpose14
"She chose that look so purposefully. It's so brightly colored, and such a beautiful green. She entered the this royal role in that green P.A.R.O.S.H dress for the engagement interview, and now she's leaving the role in a beautiful green Emilia Wickstead," Christine Ross, editor for Meghan's Mirror, told Town & Country.
In fact, each of her final outfits worn by Meghan Markle were closely related to or obviously inspired by some stand-out outfits worn by Princess Diana.
-
-
It's OK to Let Both Women Be Amazing Without Comparing15
It's hard to wrap our heads around why there has been so much comparisons between Meghan and the late Princess Diana -- and there's no question that trying to live up to that standard is a lot of pressure to be under. (Diana was known as the People's Princess after all.)
We're sure that Meghan isn't spending her days wondering how she can "outshine" her husband's late mother. She's amazing in her own rights, and it's clear that Prince Harry loves her with all his heart.