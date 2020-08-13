A Look Back at the Tension Between Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle

Image: Splash News



Splash News There are some celebrity families that are fun to watch and pay attention to. Maybe they have their own reality TV show and are always in some sort of drama. Perhaps the family always seems to have the best time. Sometimes, the drama is real and it's too juicy to look away, and other times, the drama seems to build over time and the media plays into it and analyzes everything they do. That seems to be the case of the tension and drama between royal family members and sisters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

So much has changed over the past few years in the royal family, and as one of the most popular dynasties in the world, all eyes are on them. Everyone watched as Prince William fell in love and wooed Kate Middleton. The public hangs on to every moment of their engagement, wedding, and as they grew their family. The public loved Kate, who married into the family, so when Prince Harry went public with his relationship with Meghan Markle -- an American actress -- all eyes were on them. Meghan had the baggage of not only being compared to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, but also her sister-in-law and future Queen, Kate Middleton.

The tension between Kate and Meghan seemed to start right away, when it became clear that Prince Harry was serious about Meghan. Instead of the two taking the time to get to know each other, and find commonalities, it seems the tension just continued to grow. The media didn't make it easier on them, but as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started to separate themselves from the royal family, the tension between the royal sisters-in-law grew even stronger.

Read on for the full timeline of the tension between Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. While the chances of these two publicly taking about the riff in their relationship is slim to none -- and we will likely never really know what happened between the two -- we can get a good sense of it all through the reports and headlines that have dominated the news cycle.