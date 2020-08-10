15 Signs There Might Be Tension Between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Splash News
It's been a rollercoaster of a year for the royal family -- largely because of the major curveball thrown by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Back in January, they announced plans to exit royal life, move out of the United Kingdom, and make their own way of the world -- much to everyone's surprise, including that of Queen Elizabeth, who, apparently, had been none the wiser. Although this is what they wanted, their new lives don't seem to be panning out quite how they planned. World events out of their control may have had a little something to do with that, and it's hard not to imagine that it may have had a negative affect on their relationship.
From the very beginning, we've totally bought into the romance of Meghan and Harry's love story: an actual prince falling in love with an American actress? Not even Hallmark could have dreamed up something this perfect! Now that they've had to roll with the punches (and try something new), it wouldn't be unheard of for this couple to have to deal with a little tension. Welp, according to several reports that have come out about what may be going on behind the scenes in their marriage, it sounds more than likely that Meg and Harry may have run into a few obstacles that could make or break their relationship, depending on how well they're able to tackle them together.
Here are all the signs that there is tension between Harry and Meghan these days. We'd be more surprised if they managed to survive this year without any issues whatsoever. They are human, after all, but it definitely sounds to us that they may be struggling a bit these days. We're keeping our fingers crossed that they'll be able to come out on the other side, stronger than ever for having faced these challenges head on.
Meghan Isn't Acting Like Herself1
According to what a source close to Meghan has told Mirror, she seems to be struggling in the aftermath of her royal exit. "She has gone very quiet. I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling," the source said, adding that now that she's estranged from former BFF Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle is having an even more difficult time without having someone so close to her to rely on.
Harry Is Upset About His Fractured Family2
The same source also noted that Meghan isn't the only one who's struggling. Harry is also having a difficult time with his family relationships being in such a bad place these days, including with his brother. "Harry must be tormented by his fractured family ties," the insider added. "He was particularly down on William's birthday on June 21."
Harry Has Been Spending Time With Adele3
Yes, that Adele. According to New Zealand's Women's Day, Adele lives down the street from Harry and Meghan in Beverly Hills. He's been spending a lot of time boozing it up with her, leaving Meghan at home with Archie, which has the potential to cause a lot of problems.
"[Adele] and Harry get along famously, and he reverts to his cheeky, party-loving ways around her," a source told the outlet. "You can't help yourself around her -- she has such a wicked sense of humor and loves a pint -- just the type Harry used to love hanging around with."
Life in Los Angeles Isn't What They Pictured4
There could be a bit of tension between the couple, because their dreams of living in the US are reportedly in "tatters", according to the royal editor of The Daily Mirror, Russell Myers. Russell recently pointed out that none of their plans for their new lives have worked out, thanks to world events canceling just about everything.
"They had huge plans once they settled in Los Angeles ... to set up their own foundation and now obviously these plans are in tatters," Myers said.
Possibly Running Low on Funds5
Since their big move earlier this year, there have been countless reports that Meghan and Harry are going broke, thanks to the fact that they are no longer receiving royal funding. It would make sense if this created tension in their relationship. They'd hardly be the first couple in the world to fight about money. If this was a factor in their unhappiness, it certainly wouldn't be surprising.
Harry May Never Love LA6
According to what Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, has said, he may have moved to LA purely to make Meghan happy, but there's not much for him there, and he may never find happiness... which ultimately can't lead to anything good for his marriage.
"But what's in it for him there? He's a marvelous people person and was marvelous in the military," Levin said back in April. "He's got a few charities he can ring up. But he's left his country, he's left his family, he's lost all his military connections."
Two Words: 'Finding Freedom'7
This month, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's highly anticipated book, Finding Freedom, about Harry and Meghan -- and their royal exit -- hit shelves, and leading up to its release, so many stories about what goes on behind the scenes in their lives and relationships have been published. Whether or not they're true (and people's opinions on them) has to be weighing on these two... even though they're rumored to have participated at least a little in the book.
Dealing With a Privacy Lawsuit8
Recently, Meghan and Harry filed a lawsuit against a photographer who has not only been illegally taking photos of Archie while he has been playing in their yard but also shopping them around. (Talk about a stressful situation!) It's good that they're fighting back against such a blatant invasion of their family's privacy (and safety), but it can't be easy on them to deal with something like this, either.
May Be Becoming Irrelevant9
As royal commentator Arthur Edwards has said, Meghan and Harry may end up fading into the background one of these days... and while they definitely seem to want less spotlight, no spotlight could be detrimental to their careers for sure, causing even more tension between them.
"They have been isolating themselves in Los Angeles, a city of thousands of celebrities," Edwards said while talking to radio host Dan Wootton. "Meghan and Harry just don't care anymore and they make these statements every couple of days. They are doing it to stay relevant but in fact, they won't know they are becoming less and less important."
Sacrificing a Lot10
In their transition out of royal life, Meghan and Harry have had to give up a lot of privileges and sacrifice other things. As royal expert Omid Scobie told Access Hollywood earlier this year, that's been difficult for them, and it's just one more thing to make this a difficult period for them.
"While they may be making sacrifices of their own, they are losing a lot of privileges as non-working members of the royal family," Scobie said at the time. "Harry gave up his honoree military titles which has probably been the toughest pill to swallow for them."
Being Snubbed11
Many people believe that for a marriage to work, their families have to be supportive of the union, and as far as we can tell, the royals aren't exactly giving off very supportive vibes. In fact, in May, they didn't publicly wish Meghan and Harry a happy anniversary when they celebrated two years as a married couple, which certainly made plenty of fans raise an eyebrow or two.
Could this add to the tension?
Under a Microscope More Than Ever Before12
The criticism has been real for Meghan and Harry -- despite the fact that they've always been judged a bit more harshly than the other royals. In fact, when they hopped on a video call about the Black Lives Matter movement, they were called out for their own privilege, with detractors saying they were "pretending to be oppressed," and this is just one example of the kind of criticism they've been facing.
Facing Security Threats13
According to The Daily Beast, Meghan and Harry have reported drones flying over their property to the LAPD on multiple occasions in recent months, which is obviously a clear violation of their privacy. This has to be pretty scary -- not just for them, but for how much they're concerned for Archie's safety, too -- and no doubt has made their transition to LA life all the more difficult.
Spending a Lot on Security14
While Meghan and Harry seemingly have had a lot less money (if any) coming in, they're also reportedly spending a lot at the same time on security. According to The Daily Mail, they've hired a security team that costs up to $8,600 per day, which is obviously a huge expenditure. Considering the difficulties they've faced with their privacy, it's hard to blame them for that.
Plans Put on the Back Burner15
Meghan and Harry had hoped to begin a huge rebranding, but given current world events, they've had to put that on pause for now... and as a source told Us Weekly's Hot in Hollywood podcast, they're losing out on money, which can't be easy on them as a couple.
"Meghan and Harry are trying to rebrand themselves and are want[ing] to make a big media splash, but are stymied by the [health] situation," the source said. "They are losing out on potential paid opportunities by having to keep a low profile."