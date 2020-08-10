15 Ways Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are Still Acting Royal

Splash News
It's been half a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back from the royal family. Initially, they'd had a plan to split their time between Canada and the UK while continuing to support the Queen -- if not directly work under her. That plan has shifted a lot since the initial announcement, but even as they've relocated to America, and fully stepped away as working royals, Meghan and Harry are still acting like royals.
And we don't mean that in the sense that they're being divas about their newfound commoner lives. We mean that they're still devoting time to charity work and doing a bunch of other things that royals -- like Kate Middleton, Prince William, and even the Queen are doing.
In their Instagram statement about stepping back from the monarchy, Meghan and Harry pledged to continue "to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," and while they aren't working royals, they are still holding up that end of the bargain. It's nice to see that it wasn't necessarily all facets of royal life that they wanted to leave behind. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has actually retained quite a bit from their days as a royal.
Now, they can be seen acting like royals in Los Angeles (in the rare moments when they leave their house these days), which makes the transition from monarchs to commoners a little less jarring from a fan perspective. And once the world opens back up again, and they can really settle into a routine, we may see them continuing these royal traditions more and more.
Here are 15 times that Meghan and Harry unofficially kept their royal status going.
Respecting the Queen's Wishes (Kinda)1
Although the Queen probably would have preferred that Meghan and Harry stayed part of the royal family, they did at least respect some of her wishes. For instance, the Queen didn't want them to use "Sussex Royal" in any of their post-royal branding. They had initially planned to do so, but dropped that idea at her behest. In that sense, they're still letting the Queen call the shots, even though they're not technically part of the monarchy anymore.
Continuing Their Overall Charity Work2
Just because they don't have official royal engagements or patronages anymore doesn't mean that Meghan and Harry aren't still giving back. The two have been supporting a number of causes while in Los Angeles. In June, they were spotted masked-up and volunteering at Homeboy Industries, an LA-based gang-intervention and rehab organization.
Helping Deliver Food3
This year has been tough for all of us, and Harry and Meghan rose to the occasion to help deliver food to those in need in April. It was one of the rare times they were seen outside of their house, and it was to do good! The royals also helped deliver food this year, with Charlotte and George getting in on the action, just like their aunt and uncle.
Posting an Update for Archie's Birthday4
As private as Kate Middleton and Prince William are about their kids, we're always guaranteed to get a new photo and update for their birthdays. This year, Meghan did the same, sharing a video of her reading to baby Archie for his first birthday. She certainly didn't have to post anything, since she wasn't a royal figure at that point, and she's extra private about his life.
... but she did it anyway.
Staying in Touch with Old Patronages5
When the Sussexes left royal life behind, they also could have abandoned their patronages, but they haven't. The Sun reported that Meghan Markle was secretly staying in touch with the animal charity Mayhew in London as they struggled because of everything that's going on in the world -- and Meghan isn't the only one keeping up with her old charities.
Working with the Invictus Games6
The Invictus Games was one of the causes closest to Prince Harry's heart when he was still a working royal. It was an event to celebrate wounded or injured military people, and he's kept up with the patronage even after leaving the monarchy. In May, Harry shared a sweet video message for all the participants on what would have been opening day of this year's now-canceled event. When the Games resume in 2021, there's no doubt that Harry will be involved in some way.
Merging Old Patronages7
In fact, to ensure that he stays involved, Prince Harry decided to merge some of his biggest causes into one umbrella organization. Now, the Endeavour Fund, a similar military-oriented organization, is part of the Invictus Games Foundation. This keeps all of his important causes together so he can continue to focus on them while living in America.
Wanting Their Privacy8
A large part of why Meghan and Harry left royal life was to get some of their privacy back. At their new mansion in LA, they even installed 10-foot privacy screens on top of the pre-existing walls to ensure that no one can see into their property. That might sound extra, but it's not much different than what Kate and Will are doing to their Kensington Palace home. The Cambridge couple recently spent almost $20,000 on a privacy hedge to keep onlookers out.
Starting a Foundation9
Archewell has yet to really get off the ground, since Meghan and Harry wanted to launch it this year and then this year turned into... well... all of this. But once it's up and running, the Archewell foundation will be the Sussex couple's charitable venture, much like William and Kate have the Royal Foundation to help those in need.
Supporting the Queen's Commonwealth Trust10It was somewhat of a delightful surprise to see Meghan and Harry join a recent discussion on behalf of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. It's one part of their royal duties that they've sustained even as non-working royals. The conversation was about equal rights and justice, which both Harry and Meghan spoke passionately about.
Doing Charitable Zoom Calls11