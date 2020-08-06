Meghan Markle Lands New High-Profile Role

Splash News
This
has been a whirlwind year for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. She faced
all the criticism as she and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their
decision to leave their roles as senior members of the Royal family. They moved
to Canada, then moved again to the United States, settling in Los Angeles. All
this while in the middle of a worldwide health crisis. Meghan is a powerhouse
because of it all, and through it all, and now she's gearing up to take on a
new high-profile role.
The Duchess is using her voice to bring awareness to the intersection of race and gender in America.
Meghan Markle is flipping the script and lending her voice to bring more awareness to race, gender, and policy issues in the United States. Glamour announced Meghan will be joining The 19th* Represents Virtual Summit and instead of being the one interviewed, she's closing out the summit and serving as the role of moderator.
Meghan is going to be the one asking questions.
The virtual event will mark an important moment in women's rights.
The 19th* Represents Virtual Summit will mark the centennial of women's right to vote and will consist of live-streamed virtual conversations between important voices of women in several key subject areas. The summit aims to discuss the issues in the arts, journalism, politics, and civics.
The virtual events will run from August 10 through 14, and hopes to raise the voices of women who are "reshaping the American story," both past and present.
The news of the high-profile job Meghan has landed was shared on social media.
"After a week of #19thnews reporters interviewing the nation's top women in politics and policy, The Duchess will turn the tables on The 19th, interviewing our co-founder and CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about our mission to create a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity," the nonprofit said on a graphic shared to its Instagram.
Meghan heard of the event and wanted to get involved.
"The 19th*'s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important," Meghan said in a statement to Glamour. Adding, "I'm looking forward to asking the cofounder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core."
Ramshaw shared the news that she will be interviewed by Meghan on Twitter writing, "In the department of the surreal: The Duchess reached out to us; she said @19thnews' vision of building a diverse and representative newsroom that covers women and other underserved people with nuance + empathy spoke to her immediately."
The event is free to attend!
The 19th* Represents Virtual Summit is free to attend and totally online. Anyone interested in hearing the speakers, including Meghan Markle, can register to attend on the company's website. According to Glamour, Meghan's session will begin streaming at approximately 4:30pm ET on August 14.
