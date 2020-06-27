Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton's Hair Looks Like Jennifer Aniston's 'Do in 'Friends'

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Splash News

Lately, Kate Middleton has been showing off a freshened up cut and color, and some people think it looks a little familiar. In fact, Cosmopolitan is drawing comparisons between Kate and Jennifer Aniston's hair on Friends, claiming that her hair is similar to the iconic style that Rachel Green sported on the show back in the '90s and the early 2000s. 

So what's the verdict? Are they twins, or nah? 

  • While making some public appearances this week, Kate's hair has been fab. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    While the brunette color is pretty similar to what we've always loved on Kate, it's been a bit lighter for summer, and her cut is definitely fresh, with some angled layers around her face, which are especially easy to see in photos like this one. 

    So pretty, right? Then again, this is Kate we're talking about, so of course she looks gorgeous, and a recent Cosmo story compared her to Jen Aniston's hair on Friends

    • Advertisement

  • The layered technique looks a lot like The Rachel. 

    Jennifer Aniston in 'Friends'
    National Broadcasting Company

    Obviously, there are a lot of key differences here -- Kate's hair is a lot longer than this haircut, for example, and it was way more common to see this kind of style back in the '90s, when Friends was at its height (and new episodes were still airing, duh).

    But we can definitely see the similarities for sure. 

  • Personally, we think Kate looks more like Rachel in the later seasons of the show.

    Jennifer Aniston in 'Friends'
    National Broadcasting Company

    The longer 'do is more Kate's thing -- she's never had her hair too short for as long as she's been in the public eye, and that's the way we like it! 

    Now that we think about it, we really need to know if Kate has watched Friends. We could definitely see her identifying with Rachel, but we see her as more of a Monica. After all, Monica is the one who was saving her fancy china in case Queen Elizabeth ever came over for dinner ... 

  • No matter what, Kate's working her new hairstyle. 

    The lighter color is so pretty for summer, and it does seem like she cut a few inches off, which is nice for the warmer weather, too. We will never understand how Kate's hair always looks so flawless in the summer heat, but if she wants to throw any tips and tricks our way, we're definitely all ears.

    We know she has the help of professionals at her fingertips ... but probably a little of that Kate Middleton magic is at work, too.

  • Long live Kate and her amazing hair.

    For the record, we're pretty sure if we ever saw the Duchess of Cambridge and Jennifer Aniston combine forces to talk about haircare, we'd keel over ... so it should definitely happen sometime in the future.

    Meanwhile, we'll continue trying to figure out if Kate would consider herself a Rachel, Monica, or Phoebe. She's definitely a Monica, though -- 100%. 

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement