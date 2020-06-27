Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton's Hair Looks Like Jennifer Aniston's 'Do in 'Friends'

Splash News
Lately, Kate Middleton has been showing off a freshened up cut and color, and some people think it looks a little familiar. In fact, Cosmopolitan is drawing comparisons between Kate and Jennifer Aniston's hair on Friends, claiming that her hair is similar to the iconic style that Rachel Green sported on the show back in the '90s and the early 2000s.
So what's the verdict? Are they twins, or nah?
While making some public appearances this week, Kate's hair has been fab.
The layered technique looks a lot like The Rachel.
Personally, we think Kate looks more like Rachel in the later seasons of the show.
No matter what, Kate's working her new hairstyle.
The lighter color is so pretty for summer, and it does seem like she cut a few inches off, which is nice for the warmer weather, too. We will never understand how Kate's hair always looks so flawless in the summer heat, but if she wants to throw any tips and tricks our way, we're definitely all ears.
We know she has the help of professionals at her fingertips ... but probably a little of that Kate Middleton magic is at work, too.
Long live Kate and her amazing hair.
For the record, we're pretty sure if we ever saw the Duchess of Cambridge and Jennifer Aniston combine forces to talk about haircare, we'd keel over ... so it should definitely happen sometime in the future.
Meanwhile, we'll continue trying to figure out if Kate would consider herself a Rachel, Monica, or Phoebe. She's definitely a Monica, though -- 100%.
