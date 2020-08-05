Kate Middleton's Gold Earrings Have a Sweet Backstory

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Splash News

For as long as Kate Middleton has been a style icon, we should know by now that nothing she wears is never by accident, and that definitely seems to go for one of the accessories the Duchess of Cambridge wore to a recent appearance. Apparently, Kate's earrings have a sweet story behind them, reminding us of one of the many reasons we love the Duchess of Cambridge so much.

  • While visiting an arcade and the Shire Hall Care Home, Kate wore a pair of pretty gold earrings.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    They complemented her floral Emilia Wickstead dress (one she's brought out of her closet before) perfectly, but aside from that, they also held even more importance. Not only were they purchased from a small business, which are so important to support right now, but that business also happens to be based in Wales -- the same area that Kate and Prince William happened to be visiting that day. 

    • Advertisement

  • Her earrings are Alia Hoops from Spells of Love. 

    Alia Hoops
    Spells of Love

    Made out of 18 karat gold plate over brass, the squared hoops are too cute, and they're one of the business' best sellers. We have to imagine that will be even more true now that Kate has been spotted wearing them! 

    And yes, they're still available for purchase, ringing up at around $80 ... but now that people have caught wind that they're part of Kate's wardrobe, they may sell out fast.

  • The earrings looked gorgeous on Kate.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Not only did she set a great example by supporting a small business, but she also looked adorable. And of course, these earrings are totally her style -- pretty, but understated. While Kate sometimes does choose an eye-catching statement piece, more often, she likes to pick accessories that would go with anything and are more classic and timeless ... like a pair of gold hoops.

  • Will and Kate have both been pretty busy this week.

    They made the rounds in Wales, not only visiting an arcade, but also stopping by a care facility, paying a visit to senior citizens who they played bingo with over video call earlier this year while in lockdown. Of course, one of them took the opportunity to tell Will he was s----y at calling bingo ... but that's neither here nor there.

    Basically, they've had a productive week. 

  • We can't wait to see what Kate wears next.  

    In the meantime, we may need to cop ourselves a pair of those earrings. If they're good enough for Kate, they're good enough for us, right?

    In any event, everyone should take a page out of her book and support a small business. Many people are struggling these days, and it definitely can't hurt to show some love.

kate middleton royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement