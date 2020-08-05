Kate Middleton's Gold Earrings Have a Sweet Backstory

Splash News
For as long as Kate Middleton has been a style icon, we should know by now that nothing she wears is never by accident, and that definitely seems to go for one of the accessories the Duchess of Cambridge wore to a recent appearance. Apparently, Kate's earrings have a sweet story behind them, reminding us of one of the many reasons we love the Duchess of Cambridge so much.
While visiting an arcade and the Shire Hall Care Home, Kate wore a pair of pretty gold earrings.
Her earrings are Alia Hoops from Spells of Love.
The earrings looked gorgeous on Kate.
Will and Kate have both been pretty busy this week.
They made the rounds in Wales, not only visiting an arcade, but also stopping by a care facility, paying a visit to senior citizens who they played bingo with over video call earlier this year while in lockdown. Of course, one of them took the opportunity to tell Will he was s----y at calling bingo ... but that's neither here nor there.
Basically, they've had a productive week.
We can't wait to see what Kate wears next.
In the meantime, we may need to cop ourselves a pair of those earrings. If they're good enough for Kate, they're good enough for us, right?
In any event, everyone should take a page out of her book and support a small business. Many people are struggling these days, and it definitely can't hurt to show some love.
