New Photo Suggests Jana Duggar May Be the Next Family Rebel

When thinking about which member of the Duggar family might be the next to go rogue, we hadn't considered Counting On star Jana Duggar ... but maybe we should have. In a new Instagram pic, it looks like Jana may be wearing pants -- just like her younger sisters, Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar, are known to do.
This is not a drill, y'all!
When it comes to toeing the family line, Jana's been all about it.
She may be different from the other adult Duggar ladies in that she hasn't courted or married, but she still lives at home and seems to follow all of Jim Bob and Michelle's rules at 30 years old ... including their restrictive dress code. This lady is all about the dresses and skirts, and show her shoulders? Not often!
But could that all be changing now? It's beginning to look that way ...
Jana's brother, Jedediah, shared a photo from their recent bike ride, and JANA IS WEARING PANTS.
Here we have photographic proof that Jana is wearing a pair of black pants -- we are not seeing things. This is real!
Of course, it would be difficult to ride a bike while wearing a skirt (we cannot even imagine), so it makes sense that Jana would throw on some pants for this activity. But still, we're totally shocked that she would not only do it but also allow herself to be photographed and to have that photograph on Instagram forever, knowing the buzz it would cause.
A real rebel.
It seems like there's been a lot of bike riding going on in the Duggar fam these days.
Case in point: This pic from earlier this summer, which Jason posted in June. Here are several of the older members in the family (plus Jana's BFF, Laura DeMasie, and another unrelated pal) getting together to ride around their hometown.
It's good to see them all getting together, especially since they don't all live under one roof anymore. Even Jessa and Ben Seewald joined in!
And let's not forget when Jana took her younger sisters out for a ride last month.
Jana has repeatedly said she doesn't want to move out (or even move into a room of her own) because she really treasures being able to spend so much quality time with her little sisters, and it seems like she's making the most of it this summer for sure.
"You could say we're on a roll...." she joked in her caption.
We have to wonder if these pants are a sign of more rebellion to come.
Or even if they're just a sign of more pants to come, we'd be totally thrilled.
But in all seriousness, as long as Jana's doing her own thing and living her life in a way that she's happy with, we're happy, too. Courting or single, dresses or pants, all that matters is that Jana is making the choices that are right for her, no matter what anyone else might think.
