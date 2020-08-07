Ellen DeGeneres' Toxic Workplace Scandal: A Look Back at What Went Wrong

Image: Splash News



Splash News For the longest time, Ellen DeGeneres had a squeaky-clean image. Hearing her name would bring smiles to people's faces, and images of her adorable dancing would pop in our heads. Since she received her own talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in September 2003, she was often praised for her playful interviews with her guests and the studio audience. In her time as host, the show had won several Emmy awards and built up a large social platform and fans all over the world.

Cracks, however, started to show in her persona with news of staff members and guests on the show being treated differently than one would expect from the cheery Ellen persona. Rumors circulated that she may not be as nice and kind as she appears on her TV show, but at the time, these rumors were just whispers. As the years went on, the rumors continued, and it all came to a head when the worldwide health crisis hit.

Ellen DeGeneres has been through controversy before. Twenty years ago, she came out on her TV show at the time Ellen. The episode where her character on the show came out as gay was highly publicized, and her show was canceled at the end of the season. Ellen was able to bounce back, launching her hit talk show which won four Daytime Emmy Awards in its first season, and became one of the most beloved voices on television.

She's landed on her feet before and came out on top, bigger, better, and more successful than ever. But this time, it feels different.

Here's a look back at the long-standing rumors of Ellen DeGeneres maybe not being as kind behind the scenes as she is on camera. Specifically, we will take a look at the toxic workplace scandal that's dominated her narrative as of late.