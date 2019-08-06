Jennifer Garner Spotted With Bradley Cooper After Calling It Quits With Boyfriend

Word on the street is that Jennifer Garner is a single lady these days ... or is she? Days after reports that she and boyfriend John Miller went their separate ways, Jennifer was spotted out with Bradley Cooper, making us seriously confused about her current relationship status. 

We do have to admit that Jen and Bradley would make a serious Hollywood power couple, though... 

  • This week, news broke that Jennifer and John reportedly called it quits earlier this year.

    Jennifer Garner
    Splash News

    According to what a source close to the actress told Entertainment Tonight, it was an amicable split -- they just weren't hanging out as often as they once were.

    "Jen and John called it quits several months ago. They've remained friends," the insider said. "They just started seeing less and less of each other and finally called it quits. She has nothing negative to say about John; they just seemed to drift apart. She says he was an amazing stepping stone in her life."

  • Instead of her relationship with John, Jen's focus has been elsewhere. 

    "Jen's focus still remains on her children, her career and spending time with those who make her really happy," the source added. And now, it looks like one of those people who makes her "really happy" could be Bradley, because they've been seen out together.

    ... and they were both grinning ear to ear. 

    Hmm. 

  • On Wednesday, Jennifer and Bradley were seen at the beach in Malibu.

    As TMZ reported, they were there with Bradley's daughter with ex Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, and in the photos that have surfaced from their beach day, it looked like they were having a lot of fun. 

    They were smiling and laughing, and just generally enjoying each other's company. Yes, this could have totally been a friendly beach day, but given that they looked a little flirty -- and they're both single these days -- it might be something more. 

  • It's been a while since Bradley and Jennifer worked on 'Alias' together, but the friendship is still there.

    Naomi Campbell, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner
    Splash News

    In fact, according to what another source told ET, their bond is still strong ... so who knows what that friendship could potentially grow into since they're both available? "Jen and Bradley have been friends for years, ever since they worked together on Alias," the insider said. "Jen raves about what a wonderful friend Bradley has always been to her."

    Very interesting... 

  • This friendship could definitely blossom into something more.

    And if it does ... we're here for it. 

    After all, it's not like these two don't have chemistry -- we could definitely see it working. They're two single people with a long history of friendship, they both have kids, and they both work in the same industry and have a lot in common. Who knows? It might end up being a pretty adorable love story.

