15 Reasons Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Likely Won't Make Peace Anytime Soon

Splash News
There have been a lot of royal feud rumors lately, and somehow, not even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving halfway across the world from the rest of the royal family has been enough to quell them -- especially when it comes to Meghan's supposed beef with Kate Middleton. What's worse? We can't see the fight between Kate and Meghan ending anytime soon, if ever. After all, they now live on two different continents, so there's no pressing need for them to kiss and make up. Besides that, there are so many other reasons why they would never want to make peace with each other in the first place.
From what we know about Meghan and Kate as individuals, they both seem like lovely ladies who would be friendly and easy enough to get along with, but when they're combined, they just don't appear to mesh well -- and that's totally okay. It's just unfortunate they didn't have the chance to properly form a sisterly bond from the jump.
Read on for the reasons Meghan and Kate may never make peace. We can all hope that, one day, we'll see these ladies becoming friends, swapping stories about their husbands, and happily watching their kids play together. (That's the dream, right?) But at this point, the odds of that ever happening -- even on holidays -- don't seem very good, especially while Harry and Meghan aren't too keen about spending much time in the United Kingdom, or at family gatherings of any kind for the foreseeable future.
But judging by the rumors we've heard over the past few years, there's a good chance they were never actually friends in the first place... and if that's true, there may be nothing left to salvage.
-
Living on Different Continents1
Now that Meghan and Harry have relocated to the US, the physical distance between Kate and Meghan has likely made it a lot less pressing that they get along. After all, they don't have to see each other at royal events anymore, right? Distance can make the heart grow fonder... or it can make it a whole lot easier for these women to continue to grow apart, especially since they were never very close to begin with.
-
Their Husbands are Feuding2
Though there has been a lot of back and forth about whether or not Harry and Will have kissed and made up, there's no doubt that there's been a lot of tension in the royal family. But if their husbands are on bad terms, why would Meghan and Kate be any more likely to get along? The fact that Will and Harry are on the outs might just end up pushing these ladies even farther away.
-
-
Meghan Rejected Kate's Peace Offering3
According to what Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book, Finding Freedom, Kate did send Meghan flowers for her birthday as a peace offering -- but it wasn't good enough for Meghan, who was looking for more from her sister-in-law. "Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times," the authors wrote.
-
Never Had Much in Common to Begin With4
According to what sources told Scobie and Durand, Meghan and Kate never felt that they had anything in common -- besides being royal -- and if that's true, not sharing any common ground would make it near impossible for them to come back together. "Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends," the authors write in the book (via the Times). "Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend."
-
-
Sharing Some Awkward Moments5
Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Daily Star that there was some kind of "foot-stamping" incident from Meghan that really changed the way that Kate felt about her, and they were never really able to get past that.
"Initially, I think both Kate and Meghan thought they might become really good friends," he said. "Then there was this foot-stamping incident, the shouting at the servant. Then the frostiness. It is a great shame. The sad thing isn't that they didn't become friends but, in a way the greater shame is that they were under pressure to become good friends, and why should they become good friends?"
-
Meghan Was Reportedly Rude to Kate's Staff Members6
Another incident that's come up on multiple occasions is a time when Meghan reportedly shouted at Kate's staff, Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary to Meghan Markle. It's not surprising that Kate would be upset by this and that it would be hard for their relationship to bounce back from it.
"Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff -- that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace," a former staff member said in the book, via The Daily Mail. "Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."
-
-
Meghan May Have Been Jealous of Kate7
In the same book, a source close to the royals said that Meghan was jealous of Kate when she first joined the royal family, especially after seeing that Will and Kate had a nicer living space at Kensington Palace.
"I think she has found that difficult to deal with," the source said in the book. "And although Harry loved their cottage in the grounds, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live."
-
Kate Was Intimidated By Meghan8
According to what a royal source told The Sun, Kate's always been intimidated by Meghan, and if she's constantly comparing herself to Meghan and feeling negatively about it, why would she go out of her way to put herself in more situations with her sister-in-law?
"She most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan," the source said. "She was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while."
-
-
Kate Is More Relaxed Now That Meghan Is Gone9
The same source said the atmosphere around the palace is a lot more positive for Kate now that Meghan is gone, and if she's truly doing better without her around, why introduce more negativity back into her life?
"Someone who knows Kate well said ‘the atmosphere since the Sussexes left has noticeably improved," the insider said. "Kate does not feel she has to compete now. She has gone back to a much simpler style. Kate feels very much more relaxed now."
-
Kate Already Tried to Have a Heart to Heart With Meghan & Harry10
Before Harry and Meghan's big move to the US, Kate already made an "incredibly emotional" attempt at telling them how she really feels, according to what an insider told Women's Day New Zealand... but it didn't end the way she wanted to. Will she really be willing to do that again?
"Apparently, she fought back tears as she told them how their lack of communication and contact both before and after they moved to Canada had been devastating for them and how they felt completely shut out of their lives," the source said. "Kate told Harry how she felt like she'd lost a brother too."
-
-
On Two Totally Different Paths11
While Meghan and Harry have made the choice to do their own thing and break off from royal life, Kate is very much in it -- so much so, that she will be the Queen Consort one day. Her lifestyle will forever be very different from the one that Meghan will have. That may mean that over the years, they have fewer and fewer reasons to build a relationship -- or, in their relationship, repair one.
-
Bridesmaids' Dress Incident12
While there's been a bit of debate about whether or not this reported incident ever happened, there's been buzz that Meghan made Kate cry over a debate about whether Princess Charlotte should be wearing tights with her bridesmaids' dress at Meghan and Kate's wedding. If tensions have been running that high between them over tights... it's not looking good.
-
-
Kate Has Struggled With Megxit13
According to what royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has told Vanity Fair, Kate has struggled with Megxit and the loss of Prince Harry, who she was once very close to, and that might not make her look very kindly on making up with Meghan.
"To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly," a source told Nicholl earlier this year. "She, Harry and [her husband Prince] William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad."
-
They're Both Very Busy People14
With everything Meghan and Kate have to get done, calling a truce may be the last thing on their to do lists. After all, not only are both women parents, but they're also very busy people in general. Meghan Markle is trying to begin a new life in the US and launch her new foundation, while Kate is obviously booked up with royal obligations. It doesn't seem like reconciling is very high on their lists of priorities at this point.
-
-
Kate's Loyalty to the Royals15
Kate Middleton has always been super loyal to the royal family, and given that her husband will be king someday, that's more than expected. As long as there's a rift between the royals in general (and Meghan), there's a good chance Kate will follow suit. But who knows? Stranger things have certainly happened than Kate and Meghan someday becoming friends again.