15 Reasons Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Likely Won't Make Peace Anytime Soon

Splash News There have been a lot of royal feud rumors lately, and somehow, not even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving halfway across the world from the rest of the royal family has been enough to quell them -- especially when it comes to Meghan's supposed beef with Kate Middleton. What's worse? We can't see the fight between Kate and Meghan ending anytime soon, if ever. After all, they now live on two different continents, so there's no pressing need for them to kiss and make up. Besides that, there are so many other reasons why they would never want to make peace with each other in the first place.

From what we know about Meghan and Kate as individuals, they both seem like lovely ladies who would be friendly and easy enough to get along with, but when they're combined, they just don't appear to mesh well -- and that's totally okay. It's just unfortunate they didn't have the chance to properly form a sisterly bond from the jump.

Read on for the reasons Meghan and Kate may never make peace. We can all hope that, one day, we'll see these ladies becoming friends, swapping stories about their husbands, and happily watching their kids play together. (That's the dream, right?) But at this point, the odds of that ever happening -- even on holidays -- don't seem very good, especially while Harry and Meghan aren't too keen about spending much time in the United Kingdom, or at family gatherings of any kind for the foreseeable future.

But judging by the rumors we've heard over the past few years, there's a good chance they were never actually friends in the first place... and if that's true, there may be nothing left to salvage.