20 Casual Outfits Prince Harry Should Bring Back Now That He's an LA Boy

Splash News Now that Prince Harry lives in California, he's got to get used to constant sunshine, balmy temperatures, salty sea air, and a much more casual vibe than he was used to in London. People in Los Angeles -- even the celebrities -- have a more relaxed sense of style. They're often in athleisure, and even their dressier outfits are still on the laid-back side. Fortunately, most of Prince Harry's casual outfits would easily translate to his new Los Angeles lifestyle. He just has to dig them out of his closet or buy duplicates if he's lost the original item. Maybe Meghan Markle can help him shop, because her casual style is already so on point. She has the advantage of having already been part of the Hollywood scene. Harry has some catching up to do.

However, we're not too worried about Harry's ability to adapt. Compared to Prince William, Harry was always the more casual dresser of the two. He's more likely to be captured in jeans or an unbuttoned shirt than his brother, and those looks always work in LA. Plus, the couple of times we've already seen Harry out and about in California, he looked totally relaxed already.

In April, Meghan and Harry were spotted as they helped deliver meals to those in need. Harry was wearing a simple gray polo shirt and forest green pants, while Meghan wore a black shirt and drawstring pants. Then, in July, they were seen in Beverly Hills together in matching masks.

Since Harry was wearing the same gray polo shirt in the July photos, we're a little concerned he maybe doesn't have anything else in his closet. If he needs some fashion inspiration, he can look back at these old casual styles of his.