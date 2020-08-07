20 Casual Outfits Prince Harry Should Bring Back Now That He's an LA Boy

Splash News
Now that Prince Harry lives in California, he's got to get used to constant sunshine, balmy temperatures, salty sea air, and a much more casual vibe than he was used to in London. People in Los Angeles -- even the celebrities -- have a more relaxed sense of style. They're often in athleisure, and even their dressier outfits are still on the laid-back side.
Fortunately, most of Prince Harry's casual outfits would easily translate to his new Los Angeles lifestyle. He just has to dig them out of his closet or buy duplicates if he's lost the original item. Maybe Meghan Markle can help him shop, because her casual style is already so on point. She has the advantage of having already been part of the Hollywood scene.
Harry has some catching up to do.
However, we're not too worried about Harry's ability to adapt. Compared to Prince William, Harry was always the more casual dresser of the two. He's more likely to be captured in jeans or an unbuttoned shirt than his brother, and those looks always work in LA. Plus, the couple of times we've already seen Harry out and about in California, he looked totally relaxed already.
In April, Meghan and Harry were spotted as they helped deliver meals to those in need. Harry was wearing a simple gray polo shirt and forest green pants, while Meghan wore a black shirt and drawstring pants. Then, in July, they were seen in Beverly Hills together in matching masks.
Since Harry was wearing the same gray polo shirt in the July photos, we're a little concerned he maybe doesn't have anything else in his closet. If he needs some fashion inspiration, he can look back at these old casual styles of his.
Cozy & Comfy1
Earlier in his days of being a royal, Prince Harry could get away with wearing more casual clothes. On this 2008 trip to Africa, he went with a gray hoodie and a baseball hat to play with some of the local children. While he probably doesn't own this exact sweatshirt or hat anymore, he can pick up similar ones on Los Angeles.
That town is all about being comfy and casual.
Sporty Style2
When Prince Harry showed up to watch the Paralympic Games in 2012, he dressed just as sporty as any of the athletes would. It was one time when an official royal duty didn't call for a suit and tie, and Harry fully exploited that. Instead, he wore jeans, red sneakers, a t-shirt, and a windbreaker. Now, it's also a perfect outfit for an LA fall day.
Cheeky T-Shirt3
The royal polo matches are usually pretty dressed-down affairs. That's where we've seen Kate wear casual sundresses and crossbody bags -- usually a protocol no-no. It's also where we saw Harry wear this t-shirt in 2013. Correct us if we're wrong, but it looks like the image on the shirt is a woman eating a hot dog. This was very Harry's sense of humor back then, and now that he's no longer royal, he can get away with this kind of a shirt again.
Casual Vest4
Harry's used to wearing formal waistcoats under his suits for special occasions, but this vest was a whole other kind of style. The puffer material makes it super casual, especially since he's wearing it over a t-shirt. He wore this for a radio appearance, where he could pretty much get away with wearing anything. It makes sense that when given the chance, he went comfy over formal.
Courtside Seats5
In 2017, Barack Obama joined Harry at a basketball game. They both dressed pretty casually, considering that they were just there to watch sports. Harry went with a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves that showed off his colorful, beaded bracelets. It's been reported that the he got the darker bracelet in Africa after his mother died, and he still wears it to this day.
So sweet.
Flannel Fashion6
Whenever there's an event with kids, Harry likes to dress down a bit -- or maybe it's just that he can dress down when he's not surrounded by important adults. He wore jeans and a flannel shirt to a global youth empowerment event in 2014, and he was basically the definition of California cool. A version of this outfit should definitely make a reappearance this fall in LA.
White Pants Before or After Labor Day7
The rule about not wearing a springy-summery color like white after Labor Day is less relevant in California where it stays pretty warm all-year round. So wherever these white pants are in Prince Harry's closet, he should dig them out ASAP. This polo look is one of Harry's better all-time casual outfits. The black shirt and white pants really pop, and he rolled up his shirtsleeves to be extra casual.
We hope this whole ensemble shows up again at some point.
Hiking Attire8
If we didn't know that this photo was taken during Harry and Meghan's New Zealand trip, we could have been convinced that it was snapped by paparazzi in Los Angeles. Both of their looks are super casual (Meghan's wearing sneakers!) and would work just as well for if the couple decided to do a California hike to get out of the city for a while.
Denim for Days9
Here's another event where Harry got to interact with kids -- this time in Cape Town, South Africa -- and he dressed down for the occasion. Honestly jeans, a polo shirt, and dress shoes are actually still pretty formal for a pickup game of soccer. (Some of his competitors were in shorts and sandals!) But this is probably as much as Harry could get away with at the time.
Pretty in Pastel10
The coordination of pastels in this photo makes us want a complete re-creation of both of their outfits. (They're totally California chic and casual.) Harry usually opts for darker blue or black suits, so this pale blazer and khaki pants ensemble was so fun and fresh. As soon as the two are able to go out on a dinner date or something, we hope to see them in these creamy colors again.
Barefoot on the Beach11
This is about as casual as it comes for a prince. While on a tour of Australia, Harry got to see an aboriginal cleansing ceremony. To get closer to the waterfront goings on, he took off his shoes and rolled up his pants to step onto the sand. Now that he lives right by the ocean, this is a look he'll probably bring back time and time again.
Unbuttoned12
Some would probably describe Harry's brother William as pretty buttoned-up. (As future King, he has to be.) Harry, meanwhile, is the literal opposite in his dress shirt that is unbuttoned to show far more chest than William could probably get away with these days. Overall, Harry still looks pretty put together here, but we're sure to see more of the unbuttoned shirts as he settles into his California life.
Go Mets13
On one of his rare trips to America in 2010, Harry got to throw out the opening pitch at a Minnesota Twins and New York Mets baseball game. He looks right at home in the Mets cap -- although, now that he lives in LA, he should probably trade it for an Angels or Dodgers hat. Prince Harry an American boy now, and he needs to embrace baseball head on.
Roughing It14
This outfit is so utilitarian and outdoorsy, we love it. Everything from the olive green shirt -- with those front button pockets -- to the tan suede boots can easily be translated to Harry's new life in California. How happy does he have to be that he can wear whatever he wants all the time now? If he wants to dress like he's going camping just for a trip to the store, he can!
Dad Shirt15
Now that Harry's a father, he's working on his dad wardrobe, and a Hawaiian shirt is a great addition to any father's closet. Technically, it's not really a Hawaiian shirt, since Harry wore this one while in Fiji, but it is a perfect summertime pattern. Now, he just has to cuff the sleeves -- like Tan France on Queer Eye -- and Harry will be all set to wear it in LA.
Casual Red Carpet16
Usually, when an event rolls out the red carpet, guests are expected to arrive looking pretty formal -- but Harry kept things low key here with a white shirt, blazer, and gray pants. (We can even see a necklace peeking out from under his collar.) He wears the necklace pretty often, so it must be special to him. Now that he doesn't have to attend a ton of black tie events, he can wear it as much as he likes.
Slaying in Chambray17
On a trip to Australia in 2018, Harry dressed for the warm weather in a light chambray shirt. It gives off a denim effect, but it's lighter weight so he could stay cool. All things denim are always popular in America, so he can pull this shirt out anytime he likes now that he's in Los Angeles. And since the material is a little more breathable, it'll work for the hot Cali weather.
Shorts Alert18
We almost never see the royals wearing shorts. The one time Kate Middleton recently did, everyone lost their minds. Even king of casual Harry has only worn shorts a few times in public. He donned a pair for a trip to South Africa -- partially because he was going to play rugby -- but it's time for him to invest in some more pairs. LA is hot, and shorts are a key summertime clothing item.
The Quarter Zip19
We can't explain it, but these quarter zip sweaters look so good on men. It's got all the dressiness of a sweater with the casualness of an open neckline. As soon as the fall weather hits Los Angeles, we recommend that Harry bring this sweater back ASAP. He also has it in light gray, and he should probably invest in a few more color options, too.
For his comfort, of course.
Black Jeans20
Harry must have been late to this event, because he sprinted in like his life depended on it. On the way, we got a good glimpse of his casual outfit of a blazer, white shirt, and what look like black jeans. He paired the look with some fun blue suede shoes. It's dressy and chic, but still comfy and trendy. For a night out in LA, this look would totally translate.