Inside Kendall Jenner's $8.5 Million Los Angeles Home

In perhaps one of her more surprising appearances, supermodel and middle member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, Kendall Jenner, showed up on the cover of Architectural Digest's September 2020 issue. Turns out, the 24-year-old may actually be the most tasteful member of her famous family. Design is subjective of course, but Kendall's $8.5 million Los Angeles mansion is seriously gorg. Not in a "Richie Rich," contrived sort of way (ahem...Kylie), but in like a "man, what a great place to live," kind of way. Kendall's home is luxe but cozy, and it seems to genuinely reflect her personality and interests rather than just being a show of her wealth.
Kendall is usually the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, so it says a lot that she was excited enough about her new home to open it up to the public eye, but we totally get it. The five-bedroom house is definitely swoon-worthy. During her house tour with Architectural Digest, Kendall revealed that she spent over a year renovating the home before moving in a year-and-a-half ago, enlisting the mother-and-son design team, Kathleen and Tommy Clements, along with much sought-after designer Waldo Fernandez to help her refresh and outfit her place.
Though more modest than those of her siblings, at over 6,000 square feet, Kendall's home is still massive. In addition to the five bedrooms, the home which was previously owned by actor Charlie Sheen, boasts five-and-a-half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room, a formal living room, a sitting room and of course, an outdoor swimming pool. Oh, and Kendall can count the likes of Christina Aguilera and DJ Khaled amongst her neighbors.
Keep scrolling to get a peek inside.
-
The Big Reveal1
Though Kendall has lived in her Los Angeles home for a while now, it has yet to make an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians -- so the Architectural Digest cover story is the first time her fans are getting an in-depth look into her beautiful home. We have to say, though, the magazine's cover isn't a great reflection of what's inside.
-
Video Tour2
To get a real feel for Kendall's design aesthetic, it's best to watch the full video tour on YouTube. "The overall vibe that I was going for is really peaceful," Kendall explained at the very top of the tour." "I wanted to feel super calm," she said. After seeing more photos, we definitely think she achieved just that. The home's layout allows for lots of cozy spaces to just chill.
-
-
Unexpected Sitting Room3
Kendall Jenner has always been a self-professed tomboy, so the feminine feel of her bedroom's sitting area is a bit of a surprise. The curvy white furnishings, floral pillows, and 18th-century Italian painted door panels (they belonged to her mom, Kris Jenner) are unexpected but they do make the room feel really homey.
-
Nice Backdrop4
If the room looks familiar, it's because it is. Kendall has posted on Instagram from the room several times. Based on the couch and the Italian paintings, fans might not have realized that she was actually in her own home though. "I grew up with those panels in the various homes we lived in. I asked for them when my mom was cleaning out one of her storage spaces. They bring me back to my childhood," Kendall said in the AD interview.
-
-
Bright & Delicate5