Inside Kendall Jenner's $8.5 Million Los Angeles Home



Architectural Digest/YouTube In perhaps one of her more surprising appearances, supermodel and middle member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, Kendall Jenner, showed up on the cover of Architectural Digest's September 2020 issue. Turns out, the 24-year-old may actually be the most tasteful member of her famous family. Design is subjective of course, but Kendall's $8.5 million Los Angeles mansion is seriously gorg. Not in a "Richie Rich," contrived sort of way (ahem...Kylie), but in like a "man, what a great place to live," kind of way. Kendall's home is luxe but cozy, and it seems to genuinely reflect her personality and interests rather than just being a show of her wealth.

Kendall is usually the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, so it says a lot that she was excited enough about her new home to open it up to the public eye, but we totally get it. The five-bedroom house is definitely swoon-worthy. During her house tour with Architectural Digest, Kendall revealed that she spent over a year renovating the home before moving in a year-and-a-half ago, enlisting the mother-and-son design team, Kathleen and Tommy Clements, along with much sought-after designer Waldo Fernandez to help her refresh and outfit her place.

Though more modest than those of her siblings, at over 6,000 square feet, Kendall's home is still massive. In addition to the five bedrooms, the home which was previously owned by actor Charlie Sheen, boasts five-and-a-half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room, a formal living room, a sitting room and of course, an outdoor swimming pool. Oh, and Kendall can count the likes of Christina Aguilera and DJ Khaled amongst her neighbors.

Keep scrolling to get a peek inside.