10 Signs Jessa Duggar Might Be Pregnant With Baby #4



jessaseewald/Instagram As long as there are members of the Duggar family of childbearing age, there will be pregnancy rumors. (That's kind of just the way it goes.) Just ask Jessa Duggar and her sisters! After coming from parents like Jim Bob and Michelle -- who ended up with 19 kids of their own, many of whom have grown up and started their own growing families -- it's inevitable that the people who have watched them grow up on reality TV would be curious to see their babies thrive. Lately, fans have been extra curious if Jessa and husband Ben Seewald are getting ready to add a fourth baby into the mix.

So far, Jessa and Ben have three kids -- Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy, who turned one earlier this year -- and being that they've been open about the fact that they're not done having children, the question isn't if Jessa will be pregnant again, but when. Lately, the clues have been piling up that seem to point to Jessa Duggar expecting right now, even though she hasn't exactly made any exciting announcements herself confirming the big news.

Here are all the signs that Jessa is currently expecting. There's no way to know that she's pregnant for sure, but there have definitely been a few clues here and there that make us think there's a chance that she may be welcoming another baby into her family sooner rather than later. We could be wrong, but we sure hope that her kiddos are ready to have another little brother or sister in the next year or so.

Judging by the vibe Jessa is giving off, it seems like she's ready for another baby ASAP.