Feisty Senior Citizen Curses at Prince William & Kate for Doing a Bad Job at Bingo

Being royalty doesn't make Kate Middleton and Prince William exempt from a little criticism! While visiting the Shire Hall Care Home this week, a senior citizen called Kate and Will out for the way they called bingo earlier this year, and she did not hold back, even using a little profanity in the process.

Fortunately, the duke and duchess took it all in their stride.

  • In May, Will and Kate called bingo for the care home in Cardiff, Wales. 

    Of course, at that point, lockdown restrictions were still pretty intense in the UK, so this was all done via video call -- and the video was made available for the rest of us to enjoy at home, too. 

    It ended up being a pretty sweet video, and fun was had by all ... but apparently, not everyone thought that Will and Kate did a great job making the calls at their virtual bingo game, and they weren't afraid to let them know! 

  • Will and Kate spoke with Joan Drew Smith, who'd had words with them during their video call. 

    In May, she'd told them that they could have done better at calling bingo, and Will reminded her of that, saying, "We did the bingo with you. You said we didn't do a very good job?" 

    Joan remembered, and did not mince words, replying, "No, you did a bloody sh---y job," according to Sky News.

    Will and Kate definitely didn't take it personally, though. They found it pretty funny, just as they should! 

  • Joan didn't think it was the worst bingo she'd ever been a part of, though. 

    Will asked her if it was the worst she'd seen, to which Joan responded, "I've got more to see." 

    Fair enough! 

    We've gotta hand it to Will and Kate for having such a good sense of humor about the whole thing, and to Joan, for being so willing to tell it like it is, even when it means being totally honest with the future king of England. We've gotta appreciate a lady like that! 

  • Kensington Palace shared an update from their visit, too. 

    "Having entertained the Welsh care home as bingo hosts in May, The Duke and Duchess re-visited Shire Hall in person!" said an Instagram post from Will and Kate's official Instagram account. "It was great to see firsthand the amazing work done by staff and families to keep Shire Hall safe throughout lockdown." 

    Looks like everyone enjoyed themselves!

  • If only we could have been flies on the wall during that visit. 

    Plenty of people would have been nervous to speak with the duke and duchess, but not Joan. We'd love to hear what other opinions she might have ... about their bingo skills and otherwise.

    Fingers crossed that Will and Kate will link up with the care home again in the future, and that they'll supply us with more video calls, too. Maybe this will convince Will to brush up on his bingo calling skills for once and for all. 

