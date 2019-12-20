Princess Beatrice Made 'Modern Royal History' After She Tied the Knot

Splash News
Clearly, Princess Beatrice's wedding was a day to remember. But more than that, it has forever changed the monarchy -- in a good way. Being that Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who has a 4-year-old son from a previous marriage, she's become the first stepmom in modern royal history. Recently, experts weighed in on how this is going to change the monarchy.
Beatrice recently became stepmom to Edoardo's son Christopher Woolf, adorably nicknamed 'Wolfie.'
Speaking on True Royalty TV, Roya Nikkhah, the Sunday Times Royal Correspondent, said: "She now becomes step-mother to his four year old son. The first royal stepmother I believe we've had in modern royal history."
Edoardo shares his son with his ex, American architect Dara Huang -- clearly, that's besides the point, though, because Beatrice and Edoardo are in love! Just more love for Wolfie to go around.
The move is making the monarchy more modern.
"This is a sign we have a modern monarch," Russel Myers, Royal Editor of the Mirror said. "A lot of people also have a lot of sympathies for Beatrice and Eugenie and the terrible time of they've both had. But look at her, she is beaming on her wedding day."
True Royalty TV host Kate Thornton added: "Princess Margaret was once prohibited from pursuing a relationship with somebody who was 'spoken for' -- and yet nothing has really been said of this."
Edoardo's son played an important role on their wedding day.
It was a very small wedding -- about 20 people in attendance -- but obviously, Edo's son was part of the festivities. "Wolfie was there, and played an important role in the wedding," a source close to the royal family told Town & Country shortly after Beatrice and Edo tied the knot.
After Edo and Beatrice got engaged, Edo's ex told the Daily Mail: "I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families." Classy!
Beatrice of course isn't the first woman to make royal history at her wedding.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, it was the first time in modern royal times that a senior royal wed someone who had previously been married. Meghan was briefly married to producer Trevor Engelson. The couple were married from 2011-2013.
Lest anyone forget, George V abdicated his role as king in order to marry Wallace Simpson, who was divorced.
Congrats to Beatrice and Edo!
