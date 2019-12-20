Princess Beatrice Made 'Modern Royal History' After She Tied the Knot

Speaking on True Royalty TV, Roya Nikkhah, the Sunday Times Royal Correspondent, said: "She now becomes step-mother to his four year old son. The first royal stepmother I believe we've had in modern royal history."

Edoardo shares his son with his ex, American architect Dara Huang -- clearly, that's besides the point, though, because Beatrice and Edoardo are in love! Just more love for Wolfie to go around.