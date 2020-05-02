Joy-Anna Duggar Shares What May Be Her Last Bump Pic Before Baby

Joy-Anna Duggar is getting closer to her due date, and now, she's sharing another update with her followers. On Wednesday, Joy shared a brand new bump photo on Instagram, and it looks like this future mom of two is officially ready to pop now that she's just a couple of weeks away from her due date.
She must be so excited!
In the pic, Joy's smiling in front of a full length mirror, and this lady is all bump.
"How are we only a couple of weeks away from meeting our baby girl?!? We couldn't be more excited!" she wrote in her caption, adding, "Being patient is hard, but I'm trying to cherish these last days with just the 3 of us!"
That's so true -- Gideon is about to become a big brother, and we know he's going to do an awesome job ... but things are about to change forever in their family!
This new bump update came with a new YouTube video.
She shared a video of her 37 week OB appointment, and some of the other prep they've been doing for the baby, and it seems like both Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are getting really excited for their baby girl to make her grand entrance.
They even got their car seat installed and made a few last minute preparations. Looks like they're ready for her to arrive any time!
It looks like Joy really is cherishing her final weeks with Gideon as her only child, too.
He does happen to get into a lot of trouble, as we've seen on Instagram (this kid knows how to make a mess!) but he and Joy do have a lot of fun. We can only imagine the major shenanigans that he'll be able to get into when his partner in crime is finally here.
It's a really good thing Joy has all that experience with so many younger brothers and sisters growing up ...
We're definitely going to miss her pregnancy updates, though.
Of course, Joy and her bump are adorable, but we've loved hearing her take on everything that's happened along the way -- and seeing how happy she and Austin have been as they look forward to their new baby's arrival.
They've been so excited to welcome their daughter, and now, that time is almost here.
If anyone needs us, we'll be checking Joy's page for updates.
We can't wait for her to let us know that her baby has finally arrived ... and to see what she looks like and find out what name Joy and Austin have chosen for her.
And of course, the first photos of Gideon with his little sis are going to be too cute.
Fingers crossed Joy has a smooth, safe delivery. We're sending her all the positive vibes and happy baby thoughts!
