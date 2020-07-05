Royal Fans Can't Get Enough of Prince William & Kate Middleton's Recent PDA

Splash News
Well, well, well, it looks like all that time at home together has done somebody good. When Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a joint appearance earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught engaging in some hot and heavy PDA.
OK, fine, their PDA wasn't exactly hot and heavy, but for Wills and Kate, who usually don't love it up in public, this is big.
Feast your eyes on this, royal watchers.
Get a room, you two! No, all kidding aside, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were puh-retty dang adorable when they visited Wales this week. If they weren't dressed so elegantly, these two could pass for a regular ol' couple here, what with Kate putting her arm around William's back as he tries to win her a plush toy at an arcade. Adorable!
Were royal fans into the photo?
It isn't every day William and Kate engage in PDA, so when they do, it's delightful.
Perhaps one of their best PDA moments of all time? (Besides, you know, anything that happened at their royal wedding.) That time they were spotted lovingly holding hands at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.
That was precious! Especially the way Kate kept her hand on William's thigh when he turned the page of his book.
Of course, as the case is with every couple, it isn't always sunshine and roses for Will and Kate.
As much as royal fans love to point out the lovey-dovey moments between William and Kate, eagle-eyed royal watchers have also noticed not-so-loving moments between the couple.
Case in point: When Kate shrugged William off of her when he put his hand on her back during a baking special in December 2019.
What'd you do, Will?!
At the end of the day, William and Kate seem like a pretty normal couple.
They have good times and bad -- but unlike the majority of people, practically everything they do is caught on camera. No pressure, guys!
But back to their recent PDA -- we're into it. And props to anyone who comes out of sheltering-in-place with their significant other still hugging. Respect.
